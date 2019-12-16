Tony Hopper has been associated with high school basketball for many years, and the fire still burns in the 65-year-old coach of the Ohio County Eagles.
"I still enjoy what I do, and that's probably the bottom line of it," Hopper said. "I enjoy seeing kids making progress, becoming better basketball players and better people.
"Several years ago I got out of it for awhile, and that's what bothered be most. I missed that interaction with the kids, missed teaching them, missed coaching them, missed watching them grow."
Hopper has long been regarded as one of the best minds in the business, and he has a track record to back up that contention.
A 1972 Central City High School graduate, Hopper led his alma mater to the KHSAA State Tournament for the first time in 23 years back in 1989. Five years later, following consolidation, Hopper was leading Muhlenberg North to the KHSAA state semifinals, where they lost a 71-67 heartbreaker to eventual champion Louisville Fairdale.
Then, in 2006, out of nowhere, Hopper found himself at Apollo, leading the Eagles on an improbable journey to the Sweet 16 championship game, before falling to Jeffersontown.
"That was especially fun because no one was really expecting that," Hopper said. "We beat Owensboro in overtime in the first round of the 9th District Tournament, with Jake Wells hitting a key 3-pointer for us.
"We lost in the district finals to Owensboro Catholic, the regional favorite, but then they got upset by Ohio County, and then we beat Ohio County in three overtimes in the 3rd Region championship game -- some things fell the right way for us, perhaps, but our confidence just grew and grew after that. It was a fun ride."
It also was a turnabout of sorts from what happened in 1991, when Hopper's Muhlenberg North team lost in three overtimes to Brad Stanley's Ohio County team in the 3rd Region championship game.
Now, of course, it's Hopper in his fourth season coaching at Ohio County -- having previously been head coach at the other two schools in the 10th District, Muhlenberg County and McLean County.
"I'm not sure if that's good or bad," Hopper said with a chuckle, "but that's the way it is."
And, as 2019 prepares to turn into 2020, Hopper finds himself in a 10th District chock-full of talent at all three schools.
"There are people out there who believe of the region's top five teams, three of them are in the 10th District this season," Hopper said. "Now, I don't know if that's true or not, only time will tell, but I do know it's going to be challenging to get out of the 10th this season and make it to the regional tournament -- for all of us.
"Everybody's pretty good down here. It's just one of those years."
Perhaps, but it was Ohio County firing the first statement shot of the season in the 10th on Friday night, rallying from an early deficit to overhaul McLean County 80-50 in Calhoun. The Eagles followed that up with an impressive 68-59 win over Evansville Central on Saturday at the Dr. Mark and City Lynn River City Roundup at the Sportscenter.
"We're playing pretty well right now," said Hopper, whose Eagles ave started 4-0. "I like our team."
And he still likes coaching -- after all these years.
