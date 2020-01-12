They arrive early on Fridays at Diamond Lanes South out on Carlton Drive.
The New Generation 50-and-over mixed bowling league doesn't officially get underway until 1 p.m. each week, but by noon there are already a couple of groups gathered at tables -- smiling, laughing, telling stories, happy to be in each other's company.
That's the way things roll in a league that has been a bowling staple in Owensboro for decades.
"The league started at Bowlodrome years and years ago," said longtime league secretary Phyllis Poole, who serves as president of the Owensboro Bowling Association and is also an active bowler in the New Generation league. "A lot of our bowlers will bowl all year long -- we have a summer league as well.
"It's about more than bowling, of course. I love the interaction we all have, and I call these people my babies. We're not like family, we are family, and when we lose one of our own, oh my -- it's a tragedy."
One thing they all share is a passion for the sport that brings them together.
"They all have their own bowling ball, their own shoes, their own bag -- I don't know that any of them rent anything out here," Poole said. "We're serious about it, and we have a lot of good bowlers in this league, even though it's a senior division.
"Their dedication to bowling shows because many of them are in two or three leagues, so they're more or less bowling the whole year around."
Still, the totality of their experience involves more than just the sport.
"We genuinely look forward to being here every Friday," Poole said. "It starts with bowling, of course, but it's also about the friendships and the relationships that become so strong. So, yes, it's a social thing.
"It's also good exercise, and being in this league keeps all of us active -- it's positive for us in a lot of different ways."
The New Generation 32-week fall league starts Aug. 16 and runs through April 24. Two weeks after the fall league concludes, a 12-week summer league begins.
"Ninety percent of our fall league bowlers bowl in the summer, too," Poole said.
Each week, teams bowl three games, and the league of about 50 bowlers is virtually split down middle between men and women.
"We have five full teams of women only," Poole said, "and we have a few that are men only -- the rest are mixed.
"We have good time. We have a Christmas potluck out here -- it's a close-knit group."
Barbara Booker agrees.
"I love it," Booker said. "I never bowled before moving to Owensboro from Richmond, Virginia in 2014, but I got involved with it here and it's really been a blessing.
"I have no family here, so this has become my extended family."
Allen Leach, meanwhile, has been a New Generation regular for many years.
"I go back to 1991 or '92 at the Bowlodrome -- still at it," Leach said, grinning. "The camaraderie is what's so special to me at this point. We're out here to have a good time -- it's all us old folks can do."
Poole smiled.
"Many of these people started bowling in their youth and they've never stopped -- and don't want to stop," Poole said. "It's been a lifelong passion, and they don't want to let it go."
