Even as college football — and most of the sports world — has come to a standstill, University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops isn’t putting the brakes on improving his team any way he can.
The Wildcats, looking to build off of last season’s 8-5 campaign that was capped off by a 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, were just starting practices when the Southeastern Conference canceled spring football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though his squad can’t meet or practice, Stoops is still working behind the scenes — putting new members of the coaching staff in place for the 2020 season.
Jovon Bouknight will take over as UK’s wide receivers coach, while Frank Buffano moves out of his role as UK’s director of football operations to coach the team’s safeties.
Bouknight spent last season as Oregon, where he helped the Ducks’ receivers amass 298 catches for 3,615 yards and 35 touchdowns. Oregon went 12-2 with a Pac-12 championship and a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Before that, he spent 10 seasons at Utah State, which included co-offensive coordinator duties in 2016.
Despite his success with Oregon, Bouknight said, it wasn’t hard to get excited by what Stoops has been building in Lexington.
“I have tremendous respect for this program and what Coach Stoops has done over the past seven years,” Bouknight said. “I’ve watched as Kentucky has gone to four straight bowl games, finished in the top 25 nationally and how they’ve excelled in recruiting.
“I really love the direction of the program and where it’s headed.”
When their paths crossed over the years, Stoops was immediately impressed by Bouknight’s work ethic.
“I had the opportunity to meet him on the recruiting trail and liked the way he handled himself,” Stoops said. “When I watched the tape of his games at Oregon and Utah State, it was evident his players play the right way and play with passion.”
Stoops, entering his eighth season at UK, didn’t have to go nearly as far to find Buffano — just down the hallway.
Before serving as UK’s director of football operations for the past seven years, Buffano spent three years as a defensive assistant coach at Youngstown State. The Youngstown, Ohio native — Buffano graduated from the same high school as Stoops and UK recruiting guru Vince Marrow — previously worked with Stoops for five seasons at Arizona.
“To say that Frank has paid his dues is an understatement,” Stoops said. “We began in 2004 when he was an undergraduate student at Arizona. He became a graduate assistant coach, then coached at Youngstown State and has been with us since we came to Kentucky, so he has spent 16 years getting to this point.
“Frank has a tremendous work ethic and obviously has extensive understanding of our system and the expectations of our coaching staff. I’m excited for our team and for Frank to have this opportunity.”
For Buffano, it’s been a long — but rewarding — journey getting to this point.
“Even though it meant I wouldn’t be on the field coaching, I knew I wanted to be a part of his program and his vision,” Buffano said of his decision to join Stoops in 2013. “Serving as the director of football operations at Kentucky these past seven years has taught me a lot and helped prepare me for this opportunity. The timing was just right and I can’t wait to get started.”
Buffano and Bouknight will join defensive line coach Anwar Stewart, a former UK player and graduate assistant who was hired in January. Stewart spent last year as defensive line coach at Appalachian State after being a member of Stoops’ support staff in 2017 and 2018.
