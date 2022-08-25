When Mark Stoops reflects on the success that the Kentucky football team has achieved under his guidance over the past decade, there’s one word that comes to mind: Gratitude.
He speaks of his appreciation for UK student-athletes, both past and present. He speaks of his appreciation for Wildcats assistant coaches over the years. And he speaks of his appreciation for the Kentucky administration and leadership.
On Wednesday, during the 2022 Lexington Kickoff Luncheon at Kroger Field’s Longship Room, Stoops again extended his thanks — this time to the UK alumni and supporters in attendance.
“I can’t thank you enough,” he told the audience, taking a break from the Cats’ preparation for their Sept. 3 season-opener against Miami (Ohio). “We realize the sacrifice that you make to get here, to get to a football game, it’s not easy. There’s a lot of sports that are a lot easier to get in and out of. These are long games in the heat, during the snow, during the rain and everything in between, but we greatly appreciate it, believe me.
“The energy in the stadium is second to none. It means an awful lot to us, and we greatly appreciate it and appreciate the sacrifice.”
Stoops’s comments come as the fervor for UK football nears an all-time high, which has been reflected in season-ticket sales this offseason. According to athletic director Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky had already sold more than 43,000 season tickets — including 6,000 student tickets — by mid-August.
The Wildcats aren’t shying away from the high expectations set before them, but they’re also not taking anything for granted.
“I know this fan base is excited, I want you excited,” Stoops continued. “I want you talking about it, and that’s great, but for us, we’ve got to isolate ourselves and make sure we’re handling the business that we have to. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. This game will humble you very quickly.
“We have to make sure the team’s ready and focused and prepared and have a great day today. That’s what we really want to do.”
Keeping the focus on day-to-day improvements, Stoops added, is the only way to ensure that the players — and the program as a whole — continue moving forward.
The Cats will open the season against Mid-American Conference foe Miami (Ohio) before traveling to face Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Sept. 10. UK then hosts FCS Youngstown State on Sept. 17 and the MAC’s Northern Illinois on Sept. 24 before getting into the heart of its conference slate.
Stoops noted Miami and Northern Illinois — favorites to win the MAC’s East Division and West Division, respectively — as prime examples of pitfalls that his team must avoid to continue building on last fall’s 10-win campaign.
“We know we’ll have our hands full,” he said. “They’re always well-coached teams, very hard-nosed groups that don’t beat themselves. We’re going to have to go win, that’s the big thing.
“We have to worry about ourselves. We’re really zeroed in. We had a long camp, a long summer, and now it’s time to zero in and get ready for this opener and take it one day at a time, one game at a time.”
By the end of the discussion, Stoops circled back to his original point.
“The big thing is, again, appreciation,” he said. “You can’t have that type of success and sustain success and be in this league and be a head coach anywhere without great support from so many people. It started from day one when I walked in here.”
And, as the support continues building, Stoops added, the football program will continue fighting.
“As I’ve mentioned many times, we really want to go to much higher heights and we have a lot more to achieve,” he said. “That’s what motivates us, that’s what gets us up. That’s why we’re fired up about this year and this afternoon’s practice, and that’s where our concentration is.”
