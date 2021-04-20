For anyone who had doubts about the University of Kentucky football program’s recruiting outlook for 2022, the last few days should have quelled any uncertainty.
The Wildcats, though they lost out on Owensboro High School star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt earlier this month, picked up commitments from three four-star prospects within a 24-hour window over the weekend. Nashville-area twins Keaton Wade and Destin Wade picked the Cats on Friday, and Louisville-area star Kiyaunta Goodwin — rated the nation’s 54th best overall player and a top-eight offensive tackle by both 247Sports and Rivals — chose UK on Saturday.
With the newest additions, Rivals now ranks the Cats’ 2022 recruiting class as 10th in the country and fourth in the Southeastern Conference. By contrast, 247Sports ranks it 15th in the nation and sixth in the SEC.
It’s quite the turnaround from just a few weeks ago when the Cats were barely cracking the top 40.
“When it’s all said and done, I think it will be one of the best years we’ve had,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said of the 2022 class, although he couldn’t comment specifically on players. “I feel very good about where we’re going and some of the guys we have in place.”
Of UK’s eight commitments for 2022, four of them are rated four-star prospects, with Boyle County’s Jackson Smith being considered the top kicker in America by ProKicker.com.
It’s still early in the 2022 recruiting cycle, of course, so rankings and numbers are bound to change, but the fact of the matter remains the same: This is likely to be, by far, the best recruiting class Stoops has assembled during his time in Lexington.
In the past, Stoops has struggled to breach the top 30 nationally or top 10 within the SEC. That’s no fault of his own, it’s simply how the college football landscape often pans out. The 2014 class has been considered Stoops’ best thus far — when UK signed 28 players headlined by four-star quarterback Drew Barker.
Of course, recruiting rankings aren’t always the best indicator of on-field success. After all, the Cats have done a tremendous job of taking lesser-heralded players and turning them into bonafide stars (See Josh Allen and Benny Snell, who both arrived on campus as three-star recruits). But, logic says if you start out with the best players, you’ll end up with the best results.
Adding Goodwin, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound behemoth and the highest-rated recruit under Stoops, is a great start.
“Going somewhere where I’m wanted, and somewhere where I can be a game-changer and a difference-maker,” Goodwin said were his goals during his announcement, as he picked Kentucky over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and others. “That’s always something that I wanted to do.”
Though Goodwin was speaking of his on-field contributions, it can’t be understated just how important his commitment could end up being.
Naturally, great players want to play with great players, and his choice of the Cats will only attract other top prospects to UK.
Other top-rated recruits are set to make their decisions in the coming weeks, like Frederick Douglass star receiver Dane Key, and the Cats’ recent recruiting success has positioned them firmly in the mix.
There’s plenty of time for recruiting to shake out over the following months, but UK is on pace for one of its best classes yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.