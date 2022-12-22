Just weeks ago, there were fears that Kentucky’s 2023 signing class could be among the lowest ranked of the decade-long Mark Stoops era. Instead, the Wildcats finished extremely strong.

The Wildcats signed six transfer portal players, all of which are likely to be immediate difference makers, and inked 16 high school prospects.

