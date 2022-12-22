Just weeks ago, there were fears that Kentucky’s 2023 signing class could be among the lowest ranked of the decade-long Mark Stoops era. Instead, the Wildcats finished extremely strong.
The Wildcats signed six transfer portal players, all of which are likely to be immediate difference makers, and inked 16 high school prospects.
“Really pleased with the way we finished, obviously, with being able to announce some of it last night. You see the additions of some of the transfers that added to this really strong class,” Stoops said at his national signing day press conference Wednesday. “If you look at us through this year, some people may have been a little concerned. I really wasn’t. We were working hard to try to finish as strong as we could.
“But really, if you look at — and we don’t always look at that, but y’all do — if you look at average star ranking, I mean, we’re really pretty high.”
The biggest addition from the Cats out of the portal is former NC State quarterback Devin Leary.
Leary was the top-ranked quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
During his time at NC State, Leary completed better than 60% of his passes for more than 6,800 yards and 62 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in parts of four seasons. His best season came as the Wolfpack’s starter in 2021, as he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The 35 touchdown passes set a program record, surpassing the previous mark of 34 held by Philip Rivers (2003).
Leary entered the 2022 season as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He threw for 1,265 yards and 11 scores in six games before tearing his pectoral muscle in a game against Florida State, ending his season.
“Anybody and everybody that was in the quarterback market was after him. So we really feel like we hit a home run with him,” Stoops said. “... With Devin, it brings in a proven guy with a lot of snaps under his belt with the playmakers that we have in place. That’s a really big gift for us.”
Kentucky also added its likely replacement for Chris Rodriguez at running back with the addition of former Vanderbilt starter Ray Davis.
Davis was one of just four SEC rushers to go over the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2022 as he finished fourth in the conference with 1,042 rushing yards with five touchdowns and averaged 4.49 yards per carry while adding 29 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
The 5-foot-9 running back showcased his talent to Kentucky’s coaching staff with a 129-yard rushing day that saw him average five yards per carry, score a touchdown and break off a 45-yard run in Vanderbilt’s upset win over the Cats in Lexington.
Davis ran for a season-high 167 yards against South Carolina, ran for 122 yards in a win over Florida, had 116 rushing yards and a score in a win at Northern Illinois and ran for 105 yards and a score against Ole Miss.
He started his college career at Temple, where he played from 2019-20.
“You just look at Ray and he kind of fits that mold of what we’ve been and how you need to have that tough, strong physical guy,” Stoops said. “... It was very important with Ray. I think he’s another guy that obviously did very well against us. He’s a proven player in the SEC. It’s been a great addition and he’s just got a very charismatic personality. Very strong young man on and off the field and so we’re grateful.”
The Cats added a pair of likely starting offensive linemen in former Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox, who has 33 career collegiate starts under his belt, and former Alabama guard and Glasgow native Tanner Bowles, who has several years of SEC experience.
“Arguably one of the very talented tackles in there, and we know we needed a tackle,” Stoops said of Cox. “I think that was a real important get for us. You saw length. You saw athleticism and another great addition.”
At cornerback, the team inked Cincinnati transfer JQ Hardaway and former Ohio State Buckeye Jantzen Dunn, a former four-star high school prospect out of Bowling Green. The duo will help replace 2022 starters Carrington Valentine (NFL draft) and Keidron Smith (out of eligibility).
The staff also inked a pair of national signing day commitments in four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and three-star defensive lineman and former Florida State commit Tavion Gadson from Savannah, Georgia.
Overall, UK’s high school signing class consists of nine offensive players and eight defensive players.
It also added much-needed depth to its offensive line with the signings of three-star prospects Koby Keenum, Austin Ramsey and Malachi Wood.
On defense, the Cats added a handful of four-star recruits.
In the defensive backfield, four-star safeties Avery Stuart and Jaremiah Anglin Jr. both signed, while at linebacker Grant Godfrey and Jayvant Brown have both been added to the mix.
Overall, Kentucky’s class currently ranks 25th in the nation per 247Sports, with transfer portal and high school signings combined.
