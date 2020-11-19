Nick Saban doesn’t miss out on many recruits, especially since taking over as head coach at the University of Alabama 14 seasons ago.
However, when he was still an assistant at Michigan State in the mid-1980s, there’s one target Saban missed out on — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
“Well, Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown (Ohio) was part of my recruiting area for a long, long time. All the Stoops brothers came through there,” Saban said during the SEC coaches’ teleconference Wednesday. “Even though they all ended up at Iowa, we still tried to recruit them at Michigan State when I was at Michigan State.”
Just a few years later, Saban added, he also missed out on current UK tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, who ended up at Youngstown State and later Toledo.
“I’m kind of admitting I wasn’t a very good recruiter back in those days,” Saban said, laughing.
Even though Stoops wasn’t swayed by Saban’s recruiting as a player, he’s been quick to praise Saban’s coaching ability during the run-up to Saturday’s showdown between Kentucky (3-4) and No. 1 Alabama (6-0).
“Well, you have to admire his work ethic and consistency that he’s had,” Stoops said. “He’s been around a long time, and he does a remarkable job. The man is really like a machine. He goes at it each and every day.
“He’s very consistent in his work, and that is evident with the way they recruit and the way they play each and every year.”
Over time, Stoops added, he’s tried to incorporate things he’s learned from Saban into his own coaching.
“You’d be silly as a football coach not to look at some of the things he does and listen to him and see his approach and not try to grab a few things,” he said. “You have to be yourself, you have to be authentic, but you are also stupid if you don’t look at some things.
“People like him and the success he’s had, if you don’t try to grab and learn from people like that, you are not very bright.”
Saban has never lost to the Wildcats, holding a 7-0 all-time record and a 4-0 mark while at Alabama. He’s also 2-0 against Stoops.
In addition to the “ultra-talented” Tide, Stoops said, he’ll also have to contend against Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Mac Jones, who was once committed to Kentucky four years ago before changing his mind.
UK coaches don’t hold a grudge, though.
“Without a doubt, we did recognize Mac early on in the process,” Stoops said. “... We felt like there was a bright future for him, and he certainly has proven us right.
“I wish he was here, but we still really love Mac and his family. Great young man and it’s really good to see him doing so well and playing at such a high level. He’s been so accurate, so wish he was here but I am happy for Mac.”
