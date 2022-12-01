UK OC search

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts on the sideline during the first half of a college football game against Louisville on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 AP Photo/Michael Clubb

Following the dismissal of Rich Scangarello on Tuesday, Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is looking for the Wildcats’ third offensive coordinator in three seasons.

With the NCAA transfer portal set to open Monday, Stoops would likely prefer to have someone already in place — or at least have an idea — when he begins reaching out to perspective players, especially as the Cats look to begin the process of replacing star quarterback Will Levis.

