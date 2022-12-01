Following the dismissal of Rich Scangarello on Tuesday, Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is looking for the Wildcats’ third offensive coordinator in three seasons.
With the NCAA transfer portal set to open Monday, Stoops would likely prefer to have someone already in place — or at least have an idea — when he begins reaching out to perspective players, especially as the Cats look to begin the process of replacing star quarterback Will Levis.
A popular pick among Kentucky fans when the coordinating job became open — and even during the regular season, in some cases — was the return of Liam Coen. He headed up UK’s offensive attack a season ago, helping the Wildcats’ offense reach a new level of efficiency and explosiveness that wasn’t repeated under Scangarello this year.
Coen, currently a first-year offensive coordinator with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, has been criticized for coaching a group that’s tied for 25th out of 30 teams with only 19 offensive touchdowns this season, despite head coach Sean McVay calling the majority of offensive snaps. Coen’s comfort level with the Kentucky program, players and coaches would be a massive benefit, but the NFL season doesn’t end for another couple of months and he may not be as willing to head back to where he came from after only one year.
Coen had been the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams before his one-year stint in Lexington. Similarly, Scangarello had been the quarterbacks coach in two different stints for the San Francisco 49ers before joining Stoops’s staff.
Another name that’s surfaced in recent days is Ohio State passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, whose brother, Mike, played quarterback for Kentucky in the 2000s.
Hiring Hartline from the Buckeyes would not only give UK’s offense a boost, but it would also improve the Cats’ recruiting prowess (UK’s commits for the Class of 2023 are currently ranked only 50th in the nation). It would be the first offensive coordinating role for Hartline, whose never called plays before, but investing in a young up-and-comer now could pay off down the line.
ESPN analyst and former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has also become a popular pick within the rumor mill. Mullen prefers to run a spread scheme, which would be a change for Stoops and Kentucky, but he’s also shown an ability to create a dynamic passing offense that still relies on running the ball to pick up yardage — something UK fans clamored for before Coen arrived in 2021.
Mullen last coached in 2021, when he led the Gators to a 5-6 record and was fired before the season ended.
No matter who Stoops chooses, and whether he dips into the college ranks or searches again at the professional level, it will be crucial to have someone in place soon. With thousands of players expected to hit the NCAA transfer portal, Kentucky can alleviate many of its struggles this season through that route. The early signing period begins Dec. 21, if the Cats choose to focus their attention on incoming freshmen instead.
Replacing Levis will be a top priority for the offseason as well. Three quarterbacks are set to return next year — Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan, former Somerset star Kaiya Sheron and seldom-used freshman Destin Wade — but none have shown enough to warrant designation as Levis’s successor.
Coen, Hartline and Mullen are all cited as possessing bright offensive minds, and all three would be able to bring in talented signal-callers for the Cats. It just depends on which direction Stoops prefers to go and how willing they are to listen.
Kentucky finished the 2022 campaign at 7-5 and now waits to hear its bowl game destination when selections are made public in coming days.
