The Apollo High School baseball team jumped ahead early, and pitcher Will Strode helped the Eagles subdue Hancock County for a 6-1 victory Tuesday night at Eagle Park.
Strode collected six strikeouts and gave up one earned run on five hits in six innings, and the junior also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run that put Apollo up 3-0 in the second inning.
“It all starts with a great performance by William Strode on the mound,” said first-year Apollo coach Brandon Dennis. “I think he did a commanding job. You pair that with him swinging the bat the way he did — if that happens, we’re pretty tough to beat. He and Easton Blandford both got us started there early swinging it and really charged it up, and we finally broke through a little bit with some guys.”
Strode wasted little time out of the gate, leading off with a base hit in the bottom of the first inning. Blandford’s single moved courtesy runner Ross Milburn to second, and Charles Schneider was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Apollo (18-11). Aiden Wells then hit a sacrifice fly to give his team a 1-0 lead.
The next inning, Strode clubbed a bomb to left field after Braxton Franey reached on an error earlier in the frame.
“That’s huge for us, especially with (Strode) on the mound,” Dennis said of the early lead. “We like to think if we can get him three runs, which we did the first couple innings, then we’ll probably win the game. Unless we make some mistakes somewhere along the way, we’re going to be in pretty good shape. It felt pretty good to get that.”
The Hornets (16-8) answered in the top of the third inning when Jack Duncan drew a lead-off walk, advanced to second on Cole Dixon’s base hit, moved to third after tagging up on a pop fly and then scored on Drew Lyday’s RBI ground out.
Hancock County couldn’t manufacture any further runs, however, as Apollo allowed only two runners on base for the remainder of the contest.
The Eagles added a pair of runs in the fifth inning with Hayden Cash’s RBI single, which also allowed courtesy runner Lane Skinner to score on a Hancock County error.
Apollo capped off the game’s scoring when Josh Mayes led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and later scored on Garrett Lanham’s RBI base hit.
“It was great to extend that lead a little bit and get some more breathing room, because they get the run back (in the third) and tightened it up a little bit,” Dennis added. “To extend it back out, that’s huge for us heading into next week.”
Blandford closed out the game in relief, picking up a strikeout and a walk to keep the Hornets off the board in the seventh.
Dixon went 3-for-3 to pace Hancock County.
Heading into next week’s 9th District Tournament, Dennis was pleased with the way his team performed.
“Against an opponent like that, this is great for us,” he said. “We’ve had unbelievable pitching performances, we’ve had good defensive performances — we’ve had a ton of one-run games here in this last week, but we’ve been catching L’s because we’ve just been coming up short. That’s what we’ve told them: We’re not as far off as the win column or anything else says we are. We’re right there, and to break through against a team like that, it definitely builds some confidence.”
Hancock County returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Heritage Hills (Ind.), while Apollo will close the regular season Friday at Bowling Green.
HANCOCK COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 5 2
WP-Strode. LP-Hay. 2B-Johnson (H). HR-Strode (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.