The Apollo High School baseball team jumped ahead early, and pitcher Will Strode helped the Eagles subdue Hancock County for a 6-1 victory Tuesday night at Eagle Park.

Strode collected six strikeouts and gave up one earned run on five hits in six innings, and the junior also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run that put Apollo up 3-0 in the second inning.

