Cole Sturgeon ended his 2019 baseball season with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox the way youngsters dream about in the backyard during their pre-teen years — with a flat-out bang.
The former Owensboro Catholic High School and University of Louisville star belted a two-run walk-off homer to lift Pawtucket over visiting Lehigh Valley.
But that's not all.
The walk-off dinger was the third homer of the game for Sturgeon, 27, who finished the game 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
"It was probably the best game of my professional career," said Sturgeon, a 6-foot, 180-pounder who bats left and throws left. "It was a nice way to end a season that was really good for me since the All-Star break. I was locked in pretty good in the second half of the season.
"I have one year left on my rookie contract with the Red Sox. The season I put together at this level of play sets me up good next year and moving forward."
Sturgeon — who has now completed six pro seasons — finished 2019 with a career-best 10 home runs, to go with 43 RBIs, 43 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases in 97 games and 343 at-bats.
He also exhibited his versatility and athleticism by playing all three outfield positions.
"I played the corners most of the year, but they played me a little more in center late in the season," he said. "I also thought this was my best defensive season, overall, and being comfortable playing all three outfield spots pretty well gives you added value."
Sturgeon was obviously locked in at the plate late in the season — the result of a strict routine of training, he said.
"I felt so good up there, I didn't want the season to end," he said. "It comes down to figuring out a plan each day, being at peace with my work, which made me feel prepared. I knew my swing was in a place where it should be, which allowed me to step in the box relaxed — I wasn't up there searching for my swing.
"I had some stretches at the plate in the lower (professional levels) that were pretty good, but this was the first run I had like this at the Triple-A level, where you're facing guys who can throw 95 (mph) and many guys who have been in the big leagues."
Ultimately, the Red Sox didn't call up Sturgeon to be part of their September playoff push.
"The goal always is to be called up — you always think you have a shot," Sturgeon said. "The Red Sox are a team with a lot of experience, so it wasn't really a surprise.
"You can't let that affect your daily routine. In this business, you have to be prepared to play wherever you are every day, and I was able to stay prepared the whole way."
And, the preparation is constant.
"I may be going to Puerto Rico in November and December for winter ball," Sturgeon said. "I want to continue to do what I need to do to be the best player I can be."
