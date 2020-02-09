Just when it looked like history might repeat itself for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon, Sasha Sukhanov was there to save the day.
The 6-foot-11 sophomore center tipped in a missed shot with 0.4 seconds remaining, and the Panthers held on for a 67-66 conference victory over Hillsdale in their last game of the season at the Sportscenter.
The victory snapped a two-game losing skid and was the most prolific win of the year for Wesleyan (8-13, 7-7 in G-MAC), which bounced back following a 59-56 loss to Findlay on Thursday.
“We needed it for the standings, but we needed — capital N-E-E-D-E-D — it for our morale,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said. “I think we’ve improved as the season’s gone along, but I just don’t think it’s shown up in the win-loss column like I’d hoped for.
“But there’s so much basketball left to play. This was great for our whole program.”
Junior guard Zach Hopewell led the Panthers with a game-high 17 points. The former Apollo High School star knocked down 7-of-13 shots from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and was a key playmaker down the stretch.
With his team trailing 66-63, Hopewell drove to the basket and found Wyatt Battaile for a wide-open layup with 21 seconds left.
After Battaile’s steal on the ensuing inbound, Hopewell was again isolated and looking to score — only this time, he came up with an eight-foot baseline jumper in the final seconds. The ball bounced around and rolled off the rim, but Sukhanov was there to clean up the miss.
“Zach was the most in rhythm,” Cooper said. “He had a good matchup all night, so we wanted to get him to try to get somebody on his hip and get to his right hand. The first time, Zach made a two-footed play and dumped the ball off to Wyatt. The second time, our floor balance was good enough that Sasha was there to finish it.
“It was good to see that ball go through the hoop.”
And for Hopewell, it was a sublime feeling after coming up short Thursday.
“We’ve been right there,” Hopewell said. “This is a big win moving forward. We’ve just got to keep grinding in practice, and we’ve got to get these new few wins and get to the conference tournament.”
The final sequence capped off a back-and-forth second half that saw both teams in position to win.
Hillsdale (14-8, 10-3) carried a 38-31 lead into intermission following Dylan Lowry’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Wesleyan opened the second half on a 7-0 tear to quickly even things up.
Connor Hill converted a three-point play with 11:03 remaining to give the Chargers a 49-44 advantage, before the Panthers fought back again. Battaile sank a 3, drew a foul and made the free throw to cap off a 14-2 Wesleyan run — putting his team ahead 58-51 with 7:30 left.
Hill scored six points in a 15-5 run for Hillsdale, giving the Chargers a three-point lead with 34 seconds left and setting the stage for KWC’s late-game heroics.
“We come out in the second half, and it was clear right off the bat that this was gonna be a ball game,” Cooper said.
Junior guard Jo Griffin finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for KWC, which also got a career-best nine points and 11 rebounds from Sukhanov.
The Panthers shot 46.7% from the field, including 7-of-16 from distance (43.8%), made 4-of-7 free throws (57.1%) and finished with a 33-27 rebounding edge.
Hill posted 16 points for Hillsdale, which shot 40.4% from the floor — but just 28.6% after halftime. The Chargers made 8-of-24 3-pointers (33.3%) and 12-of-12 free throws. Patrick Cartier added 15 points and nine boards, and Lowry and Austen Yarian tallied 12 points apiece.
KWC returns to action Thursday at Ohio Valley to begin a five-game road trip, as the Panthers look to reach the conference postseason.
“The teams we’re going to play on the road, they’re toward the bottom of our conference,” Hopewell said. “We’re gonna have to get those wins. If we just dial in and do what we did tonight, we’re gonna win those games and make a run in the G-MAC tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.