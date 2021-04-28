The Owensboro City-County Track and Field Championships provided a breath of fresh air Tuesday night.
Boys’ and girls’ teams from Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic hit the ground running on a picture-perfect evening at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium, a year after a 2020 spring season that never was.
Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta called it “a dream come true.”
“I remember not too long ago, three years ago, we had a City-County Championship in Henderson because we didn’t have a facility in town that could host a City-County Championship,” he said. “Just the fact that we’re able to host an amazing event tonight in Owensboro at this beautiful facility, it was absolutely amazing.”
Though meet results weren’t available Tuesday night, coaches were pleased with what they saw throughout the evening.
“I really base most track meets on our relays,” Shoulta said. “So often it’s an individualized sport, so I like to watch the relays and see how we compete. We competed really, really well in the relays tonight. Our field events also really stepped up in a big-time way.”
The highlight for Apollo, however, was the performance of its girls’ squad.
“The most exciting thing was the way our girls’ team competed,” Shoulta added. “We’ve been trying really, really hard over the last several years to build our girls’ team up to the quality that our boys’ team has been for the last decade, and our girls’ team is finally getting there.
“We won a couple relays and were just really strong across the board on the girls’ side. I was absolutely happy with how well everybody competed.”
With regional track meets set for May 27, followed by the state meets on June 12, DC coach Mark Fortney noted just how important the next few weeks will be for his program.
“The one thing is to try to avoid the injury bug,” said Fortney, adding that his girls’ 4x400 relay team provided the best time he’s seen in his 25-year coaching career. “We’re getting now where we’ve raced a whole lot, training has been at a really high level.
“Still got to go a couple weeks and try to get that peak — the end of the season, you got to taper off and hit it just right.”
On Tuesday night, however, he was satisfied with simply soaking it all in.
“To have great facilities like this to compete on, it means so much more to the kids too,” he said. “They’re proud of it and it’s something to compete for. ... It’s a blast for myself, and I know the kids love it even more.”
Now, as teams turn their focus toward shoring up weaknesses in the next few weeks, both Apollo and DC coaches have high hopes for their respective programs.
“This is kind of a building block for us,” Shoulta said. “The way we play it in track and field is we use early-season meets to play around, try different things out, see where people fit. This is the first time where we put things together to see how many points we could score.
“We’ve got a month before regionals, and we have several meets between now and then. We’ll use those meets to inker and move people around. Regionals is a month from today, almost, so we’ve got a lot of room for improvement.
“Regionals could be a big day for us, both on the boys’ and the girls’ side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.