Former University of Kentucky and NFL tight end Jacob Tamme was the featured guest speaker at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s annual Steak & Burger Dinner Tuesday at the Mike Horn Unit, and he shared a message about overcoming adversity and staying positive.
“In society nowadays, we focus a lot on outcomes and we focus a lot on winning,” said Tamme, 36, who spent nine seasons playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, “and those are important things, but I want to talk a little bit tonight about the process of getting there — about competing and about failing, about the fact that if you’re going to give everything you’ve got to something, there’s going to be times where it doesn’t work out the way you want.”
Tamme was a three-sport star at Boyle County High School in Danville, earning a football scholarship to play for the Wildcats. Over four years, he became Kentucky’s all-time-leading pass-catching tight end.
“Getting to play football at the University of Kentucky was my childhood dream,” Tamme said. “Growing up just a couple hours down the road in Danville and getting to live out that dream of playing in Lexington and playing for the Cats was more than I could have ever imagined.”
He was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft — a career opportunity that Tamme never envisioned growing up.
“Getting to play nine seasons in the NFL was like doubly more than I could have ever imagined,” he said, laughing. “So getting to talk to kids about that experience is pretty unique and a lot of fun for me.
“I tell people, ‘You know I grew up in Danville. It’s a town big enough to know you could do something with your life, but small enough to know it probably wasn’t going to be NFL football.’ ”
The relationships that Tamme formed over years of playing football are what mean the most to him, and he wants others to feel that same enjoyment in their respective paths of life.
“Getting to do what I did and be a part of a lot of great teams and great teammates, that’s really the secret sauce,” he said. “That’s what makes it so much fun is being a part of teams and having great teammates. So, hopefully, I can encourage kids to do that.”
Tamme retired from playing football in 2017, but he hasn’t stayed away from the sport. He helps coach his children’s elementary school teams in Boyle County, while also keeping an eye on his alma mater.
“I’m really excited,” Tamme said of the Wildcats’ upcoming season. “The fact that we were able to name a quarterback and when we did that, that gives me encouragement that the staff feels comfortable there, and I think the pieces are there to have a really good team.
“It’s always a challenge, right, and it’s only going to get more challenging as we’ve seen everything that happened this offseason as far as competing in the SEC, but I think Coach (Mark Stoops) has done a great job, and I think this team will be fun to watch.”
Tamme met with the club’s namesake, Cliff Hagan, before the dinner began, and it didn’t take long for Hagan to reflect on the positive influence the organization has provided in Owensboro.
“Today, it’s really unbelievable what’s happened, what Steve (Winkler) and the others here have done with the program,” said Hagan, 89, a former Owensboro High School, UK and NBA star. “It’s just unbelievable.”
