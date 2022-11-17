OWESPTS-11-17-22 T'BREDS TRYOUTS

Owensboro Thoroughbreds’ Montel James drives to the basket while defended by Kokomo BobKats’ Tremont Moore in Game 2 of the TBL Lower Midwest second-round playoffs at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

As Owensboro looks to take another step toward a TBL championship in 2023, the team’s coaches have already been hard at work looking for the next batch of Thoroughbreds.

For head coach Mark Anderson and assistant coach Brad Zellner, the process started at the TBL Summer League in Las Vegas in July. It continued with tryouts last week in Columbus, Ohio, with two more tryout sessions in Nashville on Dec. 10 and later in Owensboro.

