As Owensboro looks to take another step toward a TBL championship in 2023, the team’s coaches have already been hard at work looking for the next batch of Thoroughbreds.
For head coach Mark Anderson and assistant coach Brad Zellner, the process started at the TBL Summer League in Las Vegas in July. It continued with tryouts last week in Columbus, Ohio, with two more tryout sessions in Nashville on Dec. 10 and later in Owensboro.
Their top priority, Anderson said Wednesday, is to add some size to a team that will return several key contributors from last year’s squad that went 17-7 and won the Lower Midwest division before falling in the second round of the playoffs.
“We had in mind that we really wanted to target finding some 6-foot-8, 6-9 players,” he said. “And we did. We found probably four or five players that would fit the bill. Then we found a host of other players 6-6 and 6-7, and that’s mainly what our goal is: To get bigger this year, going in.
“That really hurt us in the playoffs, not having the extra size to help out Montel James and Alex Arellano. We needed someone who was 6-9, 6-10, and we think we’ll have a couple different guys in training camp this time around that will make a huge difference.”
Putting a team together each season takes a different shape and mentality each time, Anderson added, mostly due to the league’s efforts to find additional overseas opportunities for its players. Some former players choose to return, while others move on.
Darhius Nunn, who scored a team-high 20.5 points per game last season, landed a chance to play in France.
Marty Hill, who scored 14.9 points per game as a rookie out of Evansville this past season, earned a gig in Albania.
Both have fared well, said Anderson, who added that former Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and Murray State University star Jaiveon Eaves (15.8 ppg) and former Brescia standout Ricky Shuford have also had productive offseasons.
“I haven’t seen (Jaiveon) in this type of shape, ever, in the three years, so we’re excited to see him this year,” Anderson said. “He’s going to be tough to guard.
“I think we’ll have three or four back, for sure. And we’ll be inviting some other guys back from last year to training camp.”
Along with bringing back established contributors, the Thoroughbreds will also keep an eye on the TBL Combine in early February, followed by the draft Feb. 5-6. Before that, though, there’s plenty of work to do in the meantime.
“In talking with Coach Brad and (team market owner) Chris Allison, we want to keep it to where we’re getting character guys who are good on and off the court,” Anderson said. “There are a lot of them out there, and we’re getting a lot of interest of players around the United States and even abroad. We’re going to stick with those Midwestern guys and go from there, and we’ve got a couple of guys out of the Louisville area who we’ll probably be bringing in, too.”
Furthering the Thoroughbreds’ commitment to Owensboro, they announced earlier this month the expansion of the United Sports Association, an initiative by Allison to create a commission focused on bringing more professional sports and entertainment to Owensboro, as well as fostering a partnership with other sports programs around the city.
Since Allison took over as owner of the franchise in 2019, the Thoroughbreds have raised and distributed more than $150,000 to local nonprofits through hosting theme nights at the Sportscenter and other community efforts.
Owensboro’s coaches want to build a success on-court product, as well — and Anderson feels they have the tools to do that even within the competitive TBL.
“It really is good basketball,” he said. “When you get so many guys that are hungry and finally now getting that platform to show their skills, it really makes for an awesome league. I always harken back to the Midwest division being one of the most competitive, not only with players but with coaches, too. It really is a great league with a lot of great teams and players.”
