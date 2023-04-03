The Owensboro Thoroughbreds have established themselves as a staple in Owensboro, and for good reason.
The franchise, competing in The Basketball League’s Lower Midwest division, are 3-5 following Saturday’s victory over the St. Louis Griffins at the Sportscenter. In that outing, a much-needed win for the banged-up Thoroughbreds, Montel James led the way with 18 points and a monstrous 17 rebounds. Jason Holliday added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Malik Jacobs posted 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ricky Shuford and Asauhn Tatum-Dixon posted 14 points apiece.
Guided by head coach Mark Anderson, the Thoroughbreds clearly have the talent to compete — even with leading scorer Jaiveon Eaves expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. With Anderson’s experience, there’s no reason to think Owensboro won’t find its way as the season progresses.
Off the court, however, the Thoroughbreds have already established who they are.
For one, they’ve done a tremendous job of weaving themselves into the fabric of the community.
Owensboro is no stranger to professional and semi-pro teams coming and going, after all. Of course, they all have the best intentions when they start and want to be successful, but that doesn’t always happen — and it’s not an easy task, either.
Ever since team market owner Chris Allison took over the Thoroughbreds in 2019, though, it’s been an upward trajectory for the franchise.
Immediately, getting out into the community was one of the team’s top priorities. If you go out to meet people and show that you’re making a willing commitment to Owensboro, the support will be there. The fact that the team can put an entertaining brand of basketball on the Sportscenter floor wraps a nice bow on the whole product.
The team partners with non-profit organizations throughout Owensboro each season, with 10% of ticket proceeds going back into the community. Along with their charitable donations, the Thoroughbreds wear specially-made jerseys to match each theme night — Disabilities Awareness Night, Cancer Awareness Night, Youth Sports Night, A Night for the Arts, Mental Health Awareness and Military Appreciation Night, just to name a few.
Over the past two years, Allison and the Thoroughbreds have raised and donated more than $150,000 to local non-profits.
There’s no better way to show you’re a part of the community than investing time, effort and money into it.
While the Thoroughbreds have continued to cement their footing, the TBL as a whole has joined suit. With more than 50 teams located throughout the United States, the league is booming. Owensboro virtually got in on the ground floor and, as a result, is one of the flagship franchises of the TBL.
Now, as the league heads into its All-Star break, the Thoroughbreds aren’t set to play again until an April 13 meeting with the Derby City Distillers at the Sportscenter.
The team’s players and coaches will be hard at work behind the scenes to get ready for the final two months of the season, but no matter what happens on the court, expect the franchise to remain a staple within the community — and, by all accounts, they’re here to stay.
