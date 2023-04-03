The Owensboro Thoroughbreds have established themselves as a staple in Owensboro, and for good reason.

The franchise, competing in The Basketball League’s Lower Midwest division, are 3-5 following Saturday’s victory over the St. Louis Griffins at the Sportscenter. In that outing, a much-needed win for the banged-up Thoroughbreds, Montel James led the way with 18 points and a monstrous 17 rebounds. Jason Holliday added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Malik Jacobs posted 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ricky Shuford and Asauhn Tatum-Dixon posted 14 points apiece.

