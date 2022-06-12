Owensboro point guard Darhius Nunn poured in a game-best 35 points, including 18 points in the third quarter, but the Kokomo Bobcats pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to capture a 108-99 win over the Thoroughbreds in Game 2 of the TBL Lower Midwest second-round playoffs Saturday night at the Sportscenter.
With the loss, the second consecutive victory for the Bobkats, Owensboro’s season came to an end at 17-9.
“I thought we played well in spurts,” Thoroughbreds head coach Mark Anderson said. “We finally had a good third quarter, but something was just missing the last three weeks of the season. We were just out of sync in every game. I don’t know if it’s because we locked up the division early and got the bye or what.
“(Kokomo) has hit their stride this year. They got hot at the right time and we did not.”
Nunn’s third-quarter performance helped the Thoroughbreds — who trailed 56-52 at intermission — outscore the Bobkats 33-22 in the frame and build an eight-point advantage through three periods.
From there, however, Kokomo caught fire.
Derek Hawthorne scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a stretch of seven consecutive points to pull Kokomo within 88-86 with 9:32 remaining.
The Bobkats tied the contest at 93-93 on a pair of Johnny Griffin Jr. foul shots with 5:59 left, which sparked a 10-0 scoring outburst over the next 3:22 — essentially putting the game out of reach down the stretch.
“We came down, and Darhius cramped up under there, but he’s a warrior,” Anderson said of Nunn, who left the game at 4:06 with his team trailing 95-93 and returned a minute later following a 4-point play by Hawthorne. “He got some fluids back in him and got back in there.
“I’m really proud of the way that every guy that came in played so hard, because they had to. It was one and done. We knew our backs were against the wall. That’s what I like about this group, because of how hard they played.”
Jaiveon Eaves finished with 18 points for the Thoroughbreds, while Montel James recorded 16 points and a game-best 12 rebounds. Nunn also dished out six assists and swiped three steals, and Sam Kearns hauled in six boards.
Owensboro shot 41.2% from the field, including 11-of-35 from 3-point distance (31.4%), and sank 18-of-23 free throws (78.3%) with 15 turnovers leading to 22 points for Kokomo.
The Bobkats were led by TJ Henderson’s 21 points, along with contributions from Tremont Moore (18 points), Martrellian Gibson (12 points) and Griffin (11 points). Alan Arnett passed for six assists, Michael Tillman recorded three steals, and Calvin Giles Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kokomo shot 48.1% from the floor, 9-of-20 from distance (45%) and 25-of-34 at the foul stripe (73.5%) with 17 turnovers leading to 14 points for Owensboro. The Bobkats also held the edge in rebounding (53-43), second-chance scoring (21-14), fastbreak points (20-15) and bench production (58-18).
KOKOMO26 30 22 30 — 108
OWENSBORO26 26 33 14 — 99
Kokomo (108) — Henderson 21, Moore 18, Hawthorne 16, Gibson 12, Griffin 11, Tillman 9, Arnett 7, Giles 6, Harris 4, Boyd 2, Plummer 2.
Owensboro (99) — Nunn 35, Eaves 18, James 16, Griffith 8, Savoy 8, Kearns 6, Arellano 4, Hill 4.
