As the Owensboro Thoroughbreds continue getting ready for the new TBL season ahead, the team’s coaches are always on the lookout for talent as the franchise prepares to move into a new conference in 2023.
The Thoroughbreds will host the offseason’s final tryout session on Jan. 14 ahead of the start of training camp in mid-February. Tryout registration is from 8-9 a.m., with the tryout going from 9-11 a.m. at the Sportscenter. Owensboro will officially tip off the year in St. Louis on March 3.
According to Thoroughbreds head coach Mark Anderson, who helped guide the team to the Lower Midwest division regular-season title last year, tryouts often present a mix of players he and assistant coach Brad Zellner have already seen, along with newcomers that could show up and surprise everybody.
“We’re trying to get some more guys and get our numbers up for our tryouts so we have a lot of areas to choose from,” Anderson said Saturday. “One of the guys signed up is 6-foot-9, we saw him play in Las Vegas. He’s been on our radar. There are a couple shooters that we’ve talked to.
“It’s one of those things that you never know. The last few years, we’ve been pretty fortunate. We’ve had two or three returners and then we’ve been able to pick and choose from the combines, and even some guys that come in at the last minute. ... You always find one or two that surprise you in these tryouts, then you invite them to training camp, and hopefully they can stick around.”
Though Owensboro typically carries 10 or 11 players into the regular season, Anderson added, this is also the time of year when those early relationships are developed. Players that may not make the initial cut will often get a chance later in the season after injuries, trades and other player movement picks up.
And, the player pool only seems to be getting better as the league becomes more established.
“I’ve had guys say to me that they’d rather stay home to play than go overseas,” Anderson said. “Now, we’re paying at the same level as a lot of leagues around the world are paying. Why not stay at home, where friends and family can see you play on almost a weekly basis?”
The Thoroughbreds will play a 24-game schedule, including 12 home contests with proceeds going to support Owensboro-area charities and local awareness efforts. Opponents in the new division will include familiar foes like the Cincinnati Warriors, Kentucky (Florence) Enforcers and the Medora (Ind.) Timberjacks, as well as new franchises such as the Derby City (Louisville) Distillers, Huntsville (Ala.) Hurricanes and St. Louis Griffins.
With what the Thoroughbreds have been building, Anderson is excited to see how his team stacks up in 2023.
“I think we’re always in a good spot in Owensboro,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to see the different venues that these new teams are playing in and, in that first year, how competitive they’ll be. I remember my first year in Owensboro, we struggled — that was the COVID year. Until we made some trades, we were under .500 and ended up being 6-7 when everything shut down. It’s always tough that first year.
“A lot of it has to do with ownership. We’ve got a great one with Chris Allison, and that’s really been beneficial to our success with everything that’s been afforded to us. Those are the things you’ve got to really look at.”
The Thoroughbreds went 17-7 last year and fell in the playoffs to eventual regional runner-up Kokomo, and expectations around the franchise are higher than ever.
“We want to play for a TBL championship,” Anderson said, “and I think that’s always been the goal from day one — to build toward that championship. I think we’ve been doing that each and every year with this group.
“It keeps getting better. We’re seeing more people posting on our website and on our Facebook page that they’re ready for the season to start, so I think it’s going to be exciting.”
