OWESPTS-01-08-23 TBREDS UPDATE

Owensboro Thoroughbreds’ PJ Savoy gets under the basket while defended by Kentucky Ennforcers’ Terrence Briggs during a game on April 23, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

As the Owensboro Thoroughbreds continue getting ready for the new TBL season ahead, the team’s coaches are always on the lookout for talent as the franchise prepares to move into a new conference in 2023.

The Thoroughbreds will host the offseason’s final tryout session on Jan. 14 ahead of the start of training camp in mid-February. Tryout registration is from 8-9 a.m., with the tryout going from 9-11 a.m. at the Sportscenter. Owensboro will officially tip off the year in St. Louis on March 3.

