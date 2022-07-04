Following another successful season, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are offering youth basketball training opportunities and other community engagement events throughout the summer.
This past spring, Owensboro won the TBL’s Lower Midwest division before falling in the second round of the playoffs. Throughout the year, team officials noted how much the crowds were growing — something they credited to the team’s efforts to get involved within the community. Now, they’re offering training sessions as one of several ways they’ll engage with the team’s growing group of fans in the coming months.
With monthly sessions in July, August and September, current and former Thoroughbreds players Jaiveon Eaves, Marshall Griffith, Evan Milligan and Corey Wilford will instruct players at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
“I’m looking forward to our upcoming community events, and expanding our relationships with our non-profit beneficiaries,” said David Clark, the team’s director of operations. “The Thoroughbreds training sessions, leagues and upcoming golf scramble will become staples of the community for years to come. Big things are happening behind the scenes and we can’t wait for the community to be a part of all the upcoming events.”
Each month, the Thoroughbreds will offer 12 training sessions — Tuesday and Thursday evenings with Saturday morning scrimmages, all at First Baptist Church of Owensboro — focused on improving endurance, agility, shooting, passing and defense. There are 20 spots available per age group, open to boys and girls.
Other events the Thoroughbreds are hosting later this year include the Boro Summer Camp (Aug. 1-5); the High School Preview Tournament (Aug. 5-7); the Confidence 3-on-3 league at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club (Aug. 20-Sept. 24); the Back to School league for elementary and middle school players (begins in August); the Elevation League, which is free, for individuals with developmental disabilities (Sept. 10-Oct. 22); the inaugural Breds Golf Scramble (Sept. 21); and the Jr. Developmental League (Fall 2022).
For more information on each event, as well as registration as it becomes available, visit playowensboro.square.site online.
“At the end of the day, my goal is to be able to build a team for the community,” said Thoroughbreds team market owner Chris Allison, who spearheaded an effort for the team to donate more than $100,000 this season to Owensboro-area non-profit organizations. “As long as people keep coming, and as long as they keep enjoying the games, we’re going to keep doing this.
“It’s about building community. That’s what this is all about.”
