The Owensboro Thoroughbreds will look to bounce back from a loss to Kokomo when they host the Bobcats in Game 2 of the TBL Lower Midwest second-round playoffs Saturday night at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Thoroughbreds fell 137-110 at Kokomo in the first contest of the best-of-three series Thursday night. Owensboro, which claimed homecourt advantage with a division-leading 17-7 regular-season record, will host the second Saturday and the final, if necessary, Sunday.
In the Game 1 loss, the Thoroughbreds led 58-56 at intermission but were outscored 81-52 in the second half.
Point guard Darhius Nunn led Owensboro with 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor and a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range. Big man Montel James added 19 points and a game-best 16 rebounds, former Murray State standout Jaiveon Eaves posted 16 points with three steals, and rookie wing Marty Hill finished with 14 points.
Sam Kearns and Marshall Griffith added 12 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.
For the game, Owensboro shot 40% from the field, including 13-of-36 shots from beyond the arc (36%), and converted 21-of-25 free throws (84%) with 23 turnovers.
Alan Arnett and Derek Hawthorne paced the Bobcats — who posted a 12-11 regular-season record before topping the second-seeded Lebanon Leprechauns in three games in the first round — with 30 and 25 points, respectively. Kokomo made 51% of its shots from the field, 13-of-25 attempts from distance (52%) and 34-of-38 foul shots (89%) with 19 floor errors.
The Bobcats also finished with the edge in rebounding (55-43), points off turnovers (28-18), fastbreak scoring (26-17), second-chance scoring (15-13) and bench output (59-22).
Thursday’s matchup was the first outing for the Thoroughbreds since a 102-93 season-closing loss to Kokomo on May 27. Owensboro earned a first-round bye after winning the division but was then pitted against the Bobcats after splitting the regular-season series 2-2.
On the season, Nunn leads the Thoroughbreds with 20 points and 5.8 assists per game, with other contributions from James (18 ppg, 11.8 rpg); Eaves (15.7 ppg); Hill (15.3 ppg); Griffith (10.5 ppg); and PJ Savoy (9.8 ppg).
Both teams are among the best in the TBL in 3-point marksmanship, with Kokomo making 36.5% of its shots from deep (seventh) and Owensboro knocking down 36.1% of its 3-point attempts (10th). Both squads are middle of the pack in field-goal percentage.
Tickets for both Saturday and Sunday’s games are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Doors open at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.