The Owensboro Thoroughbreds have been limited by injuries and a tough road schedule to start the 2023 TBL season, but players and coaches are hoping that their upcoming homestand will help turn things around.
The Thoroughbreds are off to a 2-5 start, but they’ve split the only two contests they’ve played so far at the Sportscenter. Owensboro will also have to play out the rest of the season without leading scorer Jaiveon Eaves, who will need season-ending knee surgery.
“It’s been tough because of injuries,” Owensboro coach Mark Anderson said Wednesday. “Montel (James) had an injury early that he’s recovered from, and Jaiveon is out for the rest of the season.”
Another player had to leave the team for a family emergency, Anderson noted, leaving the Thoroughbreds with less than 10 players available. As a result, Owensboro has added 6-foot-6 forward JoMel Boyd from Kentucky Wesleyan College to its roster.
“He’s been a nice little addition coming to practice, learning the plays and everything,” Anderson said. “He’s very coachable, and he’s quite the definition of a rookie since he just finished his college season. I think it’ll be good for us.”
After the tumultuous start, the Thoroughbreds will get the benefit of opening a three-game homestand Friday night against the Cincinnati Warriors. Six of Owensboro’s next seven games will be at home.
“I think getting on the bigger court (at the Sportscenter) always helps us because of our spacing and the way we like to play with pace and space,” Anderson said. “And it’s going to be nice that we don’t have to travel all over the place to play. These guys will be able to relax and go back to the house and be able to unwind rather than sit on a bus for three or four hours.
“It’s always huge playing at home because we’re always motivated when we see everybody there. The crowd is into the game from the get-go until the end, and they’re always excited. It’s a great environment.”
If the Thoroughbreds plan to take advantage of home court, though, they’ll have to cut back on the 21.9 turnovers they commit per game.
“That’s been primarily the reason for the slow start,” Anderson said. “In all the games that we’ve lost, we had anywhere from 20-to-28 turnovers in each of those games. That’s typically not Thoroughbreds basketball.”
In the first seven games, Owensboro is scoring 103.7 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and a 34.2% clip from 3-point range.
Before his injury, Eaves was averaging 21.7 points per game. In his absence, the Thoroughbreds will look for increased production from James (18 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 1.5 bpg), LaMontray Harris (16.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg), Jason Holliday (14.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Ricky Shuford (10.3 ppg), Malik Jacobs (9.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Asauhn Tatum-Dixon (9.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and Seth McCoy (5.1 ppg), among others.
“The guys come in and they compete each day,” Anderson said. “They’re a very coachable group and a very likable group. We’ve just got to get on the same page and take care of the basketball. We talk about valuing not only the basketball but each possession, and until we do that, we’re going to keep getting the same result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.