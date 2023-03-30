OWESPTS-03-30-23 T’BREDS UPDATE

Owensboro Thoroughbreds’ Montel James gets hammered over the back by the Kentucky Enforcers’ Da’rell Domineck as he goes up for a shot on Friday at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro Thoroughbreds have been limited by injuries and a tough road schedule to start the 2023 TBL season, but players and coaches are hoping that their upcoming homestand will help turn things around.

The Thoroughbreds are off to a 2-5 start, but they’ve split the only two contests they’ve played so far at the Sportscenter. Owensboro will also have to play out the rest of the season without leading scorer Jaiveon Eaves, who will need season-ending knee surgery.

