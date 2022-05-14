As the Owensboro Thoroughbreds look to make a final push at the end of the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s matchup against the Medora Timberjacks, they’ll have the luxury of a strong homecourt advantage in their favor.
The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff from the Sportscenter, as the Thoroughbreds (15-4) are set to close out with four of their final five games in Owensboro.
It’ll be a rematch of last week’s contest — a 118-106 victory for the Thoroughbreds at the Sportscenter — and coach Mark Anderson expects another hard-fought division battle.
“It’s going to be another one of those games,” Anderson said during the weekly Thoroughbreds Thursday segment on WLME-FM 102.7’s Live At 5, “because we’re turning around and playing them right after we played them last week. So it’s our first game back against them, and that’s always tough.
“You know they’re going to want some revenge.”
The Timberjacks (6-13) enter following Tuesday’s 109-106 buzzer-beating road loss to the Lebanon Leprechauns. Despite the Thoroughbreds sitting atop the Lower Midwest division standings, Anderson knows nothing will come easy for his squad.
“They’re going to still come and give their best effort to us because of the way we played last week,” he said. “They don’t want to be embarrassed. They’re pros, they’re going to come at you.
“You cannot take a day off, a game off, in the Lower Midwest of the TBL this year, and it was the same way last year. The thing is you’ve got to be ready to play. (Thursday) at practice, we showed them some clips of the things that we needed to correct defensively. We’ll work on those things and we’ll go from there.”
The Owensboro crowd, often heralded by the Thoroughbreds as one of the best in the TBL, will help make the difference, Anderson added.
“I always harken back to what (team market owner) Chris Allison has done in the last couple years,” Anderson said. “It just keeps building and building each year, not only in-game but the pre-game and halftime and all the things we’ve got going on as a team. He does a tremendous job and he givs us all what we need to be successful.”
Saturday’s contest will be dubbed “Bourbon, Bluegrass, and BBQ Night” supporting Dream Riders of Kentucky, Inc. Musical act Bourbon Roots will play a pre-game concert, country artist Andy Brasher will perform the national anthem, Green River Distilling Co. will provide a bourbon bar, and there will also be a barbecue sandwich-eating contest at some point during the evening.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with tickets set at $10 and kids getting in for free with an adult.
Owensboro team officials are hoping the festivities and the basketball action culminate in a reason for celebration at the end of the night.
“We’re in a playoff push,” Anderson said. “After this weekend, we’ll only have three games left in the regular season, and those three will be at home. It’s one of those things — the support, the guys notice. They feel the impact when the fans are here.”
Following Saturday’s game, the Thoroughbreds will play at the Indiana All-Americans on Sunday. They’ll close the season with three consecutive home outings — May 20 against the Kokomo Bobcats, May 21 against the Lebanon Leprechauns and May 27 against the Bobcats again.
