With the 2023 TBL Draft now in the rear-view mirror, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are heading into training camp with high hopes and lofty expectations.

The season is set to start in less than a month, and the Thoroughbreds are returning a core group of contributors from last year’s squad that went 17-9 and won the Lower Midwest division. Former Murray State standout and Madisonville-North Hopkins star Jaiveon Eaves, a 6-foot-2 guard who posted 15.8 points for the Thoroughbreds in 2022, is set to return, alongside 6-7 forward Montel James (18 ppg, 11.8 rpg), former Daviess County High School star Marshall Griffith (10.4 ppg, 38.4% from 3) and former Brescia standout Ricky Shuford.

