With the 2023 TBL Draft now in the rear-view mirror, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are heading into training camp with high hopes and lofty expectations.
The season is set to start in less than a month, and the Thoroughbreds are returning a core group of contributors from last year’s squad that went 17-9 and won the Lower Midwest division. Former Murray State standout and Madisonville-North Hopkins star Jaiveon Eaves, a 6-foot-2 guard who posted 15.8 points for the Thoroughbreds in 2022, is set to return, alongside 6-7 forward Montel James (18 ppg, 11.8 rpg), former Daviess County High School star Marshall Griffith (10.4 ppg, 38.4% from 3) and former Brescia standout Ricky Shuford.
They’ll be joined by Owensboro draft selection Richie Mitchell, a 6-1 point guard who last played professionally in Brazil. As a senior at Campbellsville in 2019-20, he produced 10.4 points per game and was a second-team All-Mid-South Conference selection.
Training camp will begin Feb. 17 in Owensboro, as Thoroughbreds coaches work to assemble their team for the upcoming campaign.
“We’re excited about it,” said head coach and general manager Mark Anderson. “We’ve got 13 guys right now, and we think we’ve got two or three more coming in, so we should have around 16. Richie Mitchell just got back from Brazil, so he’s got some overseas experience as a point guard. And we’ve got five or six guys with Kentucky college connections, so it’ll be interesting for the fans.”
Those players include Eaves, Mitchell, Shuford, Jordan Buchanan (South Warren/Kentucky Christian), LaMontray Harris (Pleasure Ridge Park/Morehead State) and Jason Holliday (Murray State).
The Thoroughbreds will look for a team-wide effort to help fill the void with last year’s leading scorer, Darhius Nunn, still playing in France and Marty Hill, a versatile wing, contracted in Bosnia until March.
“It’s a process, because we’ve got to move forward to fill those spots,” Anderson said. “We can’t wait on guys, and everybody understands that. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
The Thoroughbreds also signed 7-foot center Artis Cleveland, who’s expected to fill a rebounding and defensive need.
“I think that’s what hurt us in the playoffs last year against Kokomo,” Anderson said, referring to his team’s second-round loss to the BobKats. “We didn’t have a true backup for Montel. We need Artis to come in and rebound, defend the paint, and whatever he scores is going to be a bonus. He knows that, and we’ll do a better job of defining roles for these guys that we’re pretty sure they’ll fit into.”
Fans can still expect the same up-and-down pace and action they’ve grown accustomed to at the Sportscenter, Anderson added.
“We’re going to get out and move the basketball and be high-octane like we’ve been playing the last few years,” said Anderson, now in his fourth year in Owensboro. “We should have some good outside shooters that we’re bringing in, and it’s going to be an interesting mix. It seems like we’re doing it every year, but the solid foundation we have with Jaiveon, Montel, Ricky, Marshall — that helps with the situation.”
At the same time, he remarked, everybody still has to earn a spot on the roster.
“We’re one of the few teams that don’t offer contracts ahead of time,” Anderson said. “Guys have got to come in and earn those.”
