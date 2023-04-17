The Owensboro Thoroughbreds are no strangers to battling away from home, but they’ll get a slight reprieve this weekend with a pair of games at the Sportscenter.
After that, though, the Thoroughbreds (5-6) will face their toughest stretch of the season with six consecutive road contests.
Owensboro enters the week having won two of their three-games-in-three-days slate over the weekend, including a pair of home victories against the Derby City Distillers and Kentucky Enforcers.
After losing leading scorer Jaiveon Eaves to a season-ending knee injury just six games into the 2023 campaign, Owensboro has been working to help fill the void.
“I think we’re in a good situation,” said Thoroughbreds coach Mark Anderson, whose squad prevailed 111-99 against the Enforcers on Saturday. “We’re starting to turn the corner, which I thought these guys would. We’ve kind of made up for Jaiveon’s absence, which is good.”
Eaves underwent successful surgery last Tuesday and has already begun rehabbing for a return to the court.
In the meantime, though, the Thoroughbreds are taking a team-wide approach to games.
On Saturday, Bryan Wallace scored a team-high 26 points, along with production from Montel James (20 points), LaMontray Harris (20 points), Jason Holliday (17 points), Asauhn Tatum-Dixon (16 points).
Even shorthanded, Anderson can see the motivation in his players to keep getting better — and doing it as a group.
“I think they genuinely enjoy being around each other,” he said. “That doesn’t always have to be the end-all, be-all, but it does help because we spend so much time together. They’re living in the houses together, so those things do play a part.”
They don’t mind hitting the road together, either.
“One of the advantages, I think, of us moving to the Lower Midwest division is that our travel times have been cut off by about 45 minutes,” Anderson added. “Even going to Huntsville (Alabama), it’s still going to be four and a half hours, even with a 45-minute stop, so that’s not bad. Last year, going to Kokomo and up to play the Indy All-Americans, it was four and a half hours just to drive it. So, this is good.”
As long as the Thoroughbreds can continue building chemistry and cut down on their turnovers — they average 21.8 giveaways per game — then Anderson feels good about their chances.
“To me, it comes down to turnovers,” he said. “With these guys, if they continue to move the ball and play together, they’ll be fine.”
For tickets or more information regarding Saturday’s game against the Huntsville Hurricanes or Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Warriors, visit owensborotickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.