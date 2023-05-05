The Owensboro Thoroughbreds have battled injuries since the start of the 2023 TBL season, but they haven’t stopped to feel sorry for themselves — especially since they’re still in the hunt for the playoffs.
The Thoroughbreds (7-8) will play the first two contests of a four-game road trip this weekend, with a Friday matchup against the Huntsville Hurricanes (8-7) and a Sunday meeting with the Lower Midwest division first-place Medora Timberjacks (12-3).
Owensboro, sitting at fifth in the division, is just one game behind the third-place Hurricanes. The top four finishers in each division qualify for the TBL playoffs.
According to Thoroughbreds head coach Mark Anderson, he hasn’t had a team face so many injuries since he was a high school coach in the mid-1990s. Still, he added, it hasn’t changed his players’ mindset.
“This group here is next-man-up mentality, which has been great,” he said during the weekly Thoroughbred Thursday segment on 102.7 The Game. “They’ve stuck together. Yeah, we’ve had moments where guys are frustrated — and that’s going to happen when you have stuff like this — and I get it, but we’ve just got to work through that.”
Only four players have appeared in every game this season, but Anderson has been pleased with the way his team is stepping up.
Jason Holliday, an athletic guard, is scoring a team-high 19.1 points per game. Montel James, the Thoroughbreds’ big man in the middle, is averaging 17.9 points and a league-best 13.3 rebounds per contest. LaMontray Harris, a versatile forward, is scoring 17.5 points per game and is fourth in the league with 12.2 rebounds per outing.
According to Asauhn Tatum-Dixon, a towering forward who’s posting 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his first season in Owensboro, the Thoroughbreds don’t have time to waste.
“Adversity’s going to happen,” he said. “In my experience, I’ve witnessed multiple levels of adversity. It’s really about are you going to play through it or are you going to clam up? You just got to make sure you fight through it, continue to push through it. That’s what we plan to do and continue to do with the team that we have — next-man-up mentality.”
Owensboro has even tapped into the local college basketball scene with former Kentucky Wesleyan standouts JoMel Boyd (9 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Jordan Roland (9 ppg, 2 apg) seeing limited action. However, KWC’s graduation on Saturday will leave the Thoroughbreds shorthanded again.
Still, the Thoroughbreds remain confident.
“The thing is we go down there, we play well, we take care of the basketball,” Anderson said of facing Huntsville, which has lost five straight games. “They’re kind of reeling right now, so it’s a must-win for them also. We have to go down there focused and ready to play, and I think we’ll do that.”
Owensboro will then get Saturday off before traveling to face Medora in a mid-afternoon tilt on Sunday — less than 24 hours after the Timberjacks’ game Saturday evening.
“We have a little bit of an advantage there,” Anderson said. “... As long as we play well and we have the opportunity during the game and the chips fall where they may, then we live with that.”
