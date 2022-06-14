The 2022 high school baseball and softball season was a top-to-bottom success for teams in the 9th District.
The Daviess County softball and Owensboro Catholic baseball teams both returned to the KHSAA state tournaments — DC for the third consecutive time and Catholic for the second straight year — and both squads finished the season ranked within the state’s top 10.
It was continued success for a pair of programs that won a combined 85% of their outings this year.
Though both teams came up short of their ultimate goals, it was still an effort to be proud of.
After going 34-7 last year and finishing as runner-up in the state tournament last year, DC softball went 31-6 and fell 7-0 to undefeated and eventual state champion Ballard in this season’s state tournament quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers didn’t make it as far, of course, but they were pitted against a juggernaut.
Had bracket pairings been different, it could’ve been a much different outcome — but, that’s how it goes sometimes.
The Catholic baseball team, meanwhile, went 30-5 this year and fell to Beechwood in eight innings in the first round of the state tournament. This comes following a 2021 campaign in which the Aces finished 32-6 and fell to Lyon County in the state tournament’s opening round.
This year, of course, Catholic was directed by legendary Kentucky high school baseball coach Jody Hamilton but wasted very little time in adopting his mentality.
Those weren’t the only programs that accomplished things this year, either.
Apollo baseball went 20-14, finishing as the runner-up in the district and falling in the first round of the regional tournament. Despite the outcome, the Eagles showed noticeable improvement against a schedule that included some of the top teams in the state.
Apollo even battled St. Xavier, the eventual state champion, to a 7-3 defeat midway through the year.
Daviess County put forth a 21-9 effort following a 14-15 season last year, featuring an explosive offense that scored the second-most runs in the region (behind Catholic).
And Owensboro, under the direction of first-year coach Jake Fiorella, went 13-17 and more than doubled its win total from a season ago. The Red Devils were amongst the youngest teams around and gained what should turn out to be valuable experience for the future.
The softball side of the 9th District was no different.
Owensboro Catholic went 24-15 and reached the regional tournament title game, capping off a year that included winning an All ‘A’ Classic small-school state championship and a schedule of 15 games against teams that were ranked in the state’s top 30 at season’s end.
Apollo improved to 17-14 after a 12-19 finish in 2021, and the E-Gals were more than capable of making a postseason run before falling 9-4 to Catholic in the first round of the 9th District Tournament. Apollo went undefeated in the Best of the West tournament in Bowling Green to cap off the regular season.
Owensboro also stepped forward from a year ago, tallying an 11-20 mark after finishing 8-19 last season. It was the first time the Lady Devils posted double-digit wins since 2018, and there are plenty of positives on the horizon for the OHS softball program.
There’s no surprise why the 9th District is often considered one of the most competitive districts in the state — for both baseball and softball — and 2021-22 was yet another successful chapter.
