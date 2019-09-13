A well-worn theory in football is that teams make a lot of progress between the first and second weeks of the season.
A lot of things can get ironed out that didn't work well from the outset and the good things can be built on.
So from the second to third week? That's where trends, good and bad, can be in the development stage.
Owensboro High School has been through it, beating an overmatched opponent (Breckinridge County) in its first game, then losing a close second game to at least a foe of equal ability. Wanting to prove its worth, and facing a heated rival, OHS looked greatly improved in a big win over Owensboro Catholic.
The Red Devils wanted to be greatly improved, wanted to prove what kind of football team they really could be. They were mature enough to be able to set that goal for a week of practice, then they were able to work to get it done.
Catholic has also been through it. The Aces did what they wanted in their first two games, scoring 104 points in two wins, then were held to seven points in a running-clock loss to Owensboro. They didn't look stellar in a 36-18 win over Daviess County, but they still could dominate when they had to.
Apollo and Daviess County? They are each trending in a different direction.
Daviess County is 0-3, and that kind of start wasn't unexpected considering how much experienced talent, how many true game-breakers they lost from a fine two-year run across the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The Panthers face an interesting challenge when they go to Hartford today for a matchup with what appears to be a rejuvenated Ohio County.
As a Class 6-A ballclub that was going through a horrid season with one win a year ago, Ohio County was beaten 53-6 late in the season at Daviess County.
The Eagles should be a much more formidable opponent this time. They have the dynamic playmaker in Q'Daryius Jennings, who has gained a little over 450 yards in Ohio County's last two games. Jennings has shown over the course of three games that he has the ability to break free for a touchdown nearly anytime he touches the football.
That alone would be enough to give DC trouble, but the Panthers are also going into an environment Friday night that has become more charged up in Hartford over the last two weeks. Getting the chance to beat a "bigger school from Owensboro-Daviess County" should also be prime motivation for Ohio County.
Apollo had a fast start last year, going 4-0 before struggling the rest of the season. This time three games in, Apollo is 1-2. It had a fast start in a back-and-forth win over Warren Central. Then, Apollo had to deal with a couple of buzzsaws in Caldwell County and Central Hardin.
OHS could also be in that buzzsaw category if it plays with the determination and the execution it showed against Catholic. The Red Devils' defense was was difficult for Catholic to deal with. Gavin Wimsatt grew in his quarterback performance from the 10-8 loss to Evansville Central to the 36-7 win over Catholic.
With another City-County matchup looming at Eagle Stadium, it would be a shock if OHS wasn't as focused this Friday night as it was a week ago at Rash Stadium.
