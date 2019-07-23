The great thing about the Dust Bowl is, well, just about everything.
The event began in 1974 as a dream of the late Jerry Davenport, a former Owensboro High School star and Chicago Bulls draftee, who served as president of the event in its formative years through 1993. Davenport knew of similar outdoor basketball events in Louisville ("Dirt Bowl") and elsewhere, and figured such an event would be successful in Owensboro.
How right he was.
The popular and legendary public address announcer Jimmy Bush ("Best basketball in the Tri-State Area ...") took over the reins from Davenport and was president of the Dust Bowl until 2014. Byron Owen has served as president of the event since 2015.
What makes it special? The whole experience, beginning with the people who put it on.
In addition to Owen, the Dust Bowl brain trust includes vice-president Rippo Hinton, treasurer and longtime official timer Othello "Big O" Millan, along with Ray Ray Wimsatt, Rafe Buckner, Justin Davidson and David Curry -- among others, including official scorekeeper Michael Modock and the father-son announcing tandem of Layson Brooks Sr. and Layson Brooks Jr.
The Dust Bowl has survived into its 46th edition because it is surrounded by folks who care deeply about the event and, deeper still, about the West Fifth Street area community. It's not luck that has kept this summer staple in good stead for the better part of a half-century -- a ton of hard work, the fervent perpetuation of Davenport's vision and a big collective heart is what's done the trick.
Few annual events in the history of Owensboro have lasted this long, and it's a tribute to those in charge through the years that the Dust Bowl has evolved into a fascinatingly diverse, multicultural celebration of basketball, homecoming, community, the human spirit and, indeed, good old-fashioned love.
There have been few events that have so aptly and thoroughly woven a thread of genuine brotherhood and sisterhood into the fabric of the city like the Dust Bowl, which serves as a yearly reminder that our community has the capacity to have hearts and minds that transcend race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic status.
It's a reminder that we have the capability of being such a community not just nine days out of a given year, but 365 days -- and this is an ideal worthy of serious and considerable contemplation.
Make no mistake here, the Dust Bowl remains true to its roundball roots, as well -- serving up outstanding, thrill-filled amateur basketball on a nightly basis from 7 p.m. until midnight or thereabouts.
It's a real treat to watch wide-eyed grade-schoolers run the Kendall-Perkins Park court for the first time. After all, many of them will be our area's high school, college and, perhaps, professional stars in the years to come.
It's equally rewarding to witness the talents of players in their prime -- the area high school stars of today who are honing their skills in an effort to lead their respective teams to the KHSAA Sweet 16 this coming season, and, in the process, catch the eye of a collegiate scout willing to offer them a scholarship.
And, it's an opportunity to see current and former stars show up in an attempt to either accentuate or relive their glory days and, perhaps, catch lightning in a bottle for a week and lead their team to a Men's Open or 35-and-over championship -- their passion for the game and the venue itself drawing them back for more.
Ultimately, though, this extraordinary event serves to remind us of the better aspects of our potentiality; the necessity to love one another, to care about one another and to fully understand we were all created by the same Maker, and in His image; none above another, but rather all part of one race -- the human race.
Long live community, and long live the Dust Bowl.
