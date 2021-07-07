No one should be bored this summer.
After last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic raged on and canceled just about everything, 2021 is like the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day minutiae of life, but the progress we’ve made over the last 12 months shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Summer months lead to a lot more free time, especially for families with children in school, but there should be very little complaining about “nothing to do.”
In Owensboro, you don’t have to look far to find things to do — you just have to look.
For baseball fans, there isn’t much better than two local teams who play just about every night of the week. The Owensboro RiverDawgs in the Ohio Valley League and the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers in the American Legion league offer an inexpensive evening for families looking to get out of the house, and both teams play engaging, competitive ball.
The RiverDawgs are made up mostly of college players from throughout the region, with a few notable athletes from Kentucky Wesleyan College and other area high schools, and play at Chautauqua Park. The Bombers, meanwhile, are comprised mainly of 3rd Region baseball standouts — past and present — and play at Shifley Park.
They’re two top-quality programs, led by class from the top.
If you’re more interested in participating than watching, there are plenty of other options.
At Legion Park, you can play basketball or street soccer right next to West Byers Avenue.
At Moreland Park, another basketball court and a number of tennis courts are available for use. And speaking of tennis, Centre Court is one of the premier tennis facilities in the state, with both indoor and outdoor courts on the property.
Pickleball has also exploded in popularity throughout the country, and Owensboro is no exception. The River City Pickleball Club has helped create opportunities to play throughout the city, and their Facebook page offers plenty of information about how beginners can get started.
At the Edge Ice Center, you can get a reprieve from the summer heat at the only municipal ice rink in the commonwealth. Public skate hours are typically Friday nights and Saturday afternoons.
Of course, you have the various bowling alleys, golf courses, billiards tables and fishing holes around town.
For people who prefer a good workout, there’s the 15-mile Adkisson Greenbelt Park, a paved walking trail that intertwines around the city.
For hikers and bikers, the Rudy Mine Trails on West Kentucky 60 offer several miles’ worth of terrain.
And even outside of Owensboro, the Jeffreys Cliffs Conservation & Recreation Area in Hawesville is a unique spot for a walk-about.
There are some off-the-beaten-path activities in the area, too.
With disc golf courses at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks in Owensboro, along with courses in Ohio and Hancock counties, the sport maintains a tremendous amount of interest locally. The Daviess County Disc Golf Association’s Facebook page has helpful information and resources to get started.
The Travis Aubrey Skate Park at Chautauqua Park is one of the city’s most unique locations for skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX bikers to work on their skills and show off their talents.
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department also offers adult leagues for softball, volleyball and kickball throughout the year.
Not to mention, the city does a tremendous job of helping organize events like the Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park in July or the hydroplane races next month on the Ohio River.
That’s not everything there is to do, but it’s a good starting point.
So, before you plant yourself at home and complain about having nothing to do, take a look around.
Last summer, we were stuck inside, but there aren’t any excuses this time around.
There are things to do. You just have to look.
