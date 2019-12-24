For several years before Drew Cooper's arrival, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team -- which once tapped into the local high school hoops scene with regularity -- had strayed away from featuring Owensboro-area products on its roster.
This season, with Cooper in his second year as the Panthers' head coach and working to rebuild the program into a contender, Wesleyan has four players that once called the 9th District home.
Former Apollo High School stars Zach Hopewell and Nathan Boyle have joined up with former Daviess County standouts Stew Currie and Mike Gilmer, giving KWC a local flavor that it hasn't seen in quite some time.
"It's awesome playing with the local guys," said Hopewell, a junior guard who scored more than 1,400 points in his high school career. "We played all of our regional tournaments here at the Sportscenter, we played for district championships here. We hold this place close to us, so it's cool to come here and play in front of our hometown."
Hopewell, much like Currie, didn't start his college days in Owensboro. After graduating from Apollo in 2017, he spent a season at Murray State before returning to play for the Panthers for the last two years.
Currie, who was named the Messenger-Inquirer's 3rd Region Player of the Year in 2016 after averaging 23.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game as a senior, spent time at the University of Louisville and Chipola (Fla.) junior college before finding his way back home. It didn't take long for the 6-foot-7 junior forward to realize he made the right choice.
"People get this fantasy that going away from home is a lot more fun than it is," Currie said. "Although it is fun for the first couple of years -- you're out, you're meeting new people, you're without your mom and dad -- but whenever you come back home, it feels right."
After all, Currie remembers visiting the Sportscenter as a child, going to watch Wesleyan games with his grandfather. The memories of the names and faces of KWC's players have been lost to time, but Currie can still recall how the games made him feel.
"I just remember they could dunk a lot," Currie said, with a laugh. "It was fun, with the lights and the cameras. It was the atmosphere that was the most fun. You could tell when you walked in that everybody was supportive, and everybody was there for the same cause."
It's that type of connection between local products and the Wesleyan program that can make all the difference, Cooper noted.
"These families know the tradition of Kentucky Wesleyan and how important Kentucky Wesleyan basketball is to this community," Cooper said. "It's a natural fit to have representation, because the Hopewell family, the Currie family, the Boyle family -- they grew up having dinner table conversations about Kentucky Wesleyan basketball.
"That significance is important. You hope that dominoes into an entire team that understands that this isn't your everyday, run-of-the-mill Division II program. You're in a place where the community very much cares about your successes and failures."
While Currie (9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Hopewell (8.5 ppg) have been valuable contributors off the bench this season, Cooper also pointed to Boyle and Gilmer as important pieces to the collective Wesleyan team.
"Boyle had a great summer," Cooper said. "He sets the standard for what an offseason is supposed to look like. ... He did very well to put himself in a spot as a sophomore to earn the minutes that he earned early on in this basketball season.
"When you're in a program like this, if you put in a good four years of the type of work that Nathan Boyle is putting in, the results are gonna show."
Gilmer, a senior guard, has been a key teammate in practice, as well. He began his career as a junior varsity player for the Panthers for three years before proving to Cooper that he belonged.
"I always feel like there's a spot for a kid like Mike Gilmer on your roster," Cooper said. "Mike does everything that's asked of him and more. He's a great asset for us. We talk a lot about doing your job the best way you can do it, and Mike Gilmer is gonna be such a successful professional because of his attitude and work ethic."
Now, as the Panthers sit at 4-7 overall -- but 3-1 in conference play -- heading into the holiday break, Hopewell said he's glad he no longer has to play against his current teammates. Instead, they're on the same side.
"Me and Stew were big-time rivals in high school," he said, laughing. "It's a lot different bringing his personality onto the same team. It's really cool."
