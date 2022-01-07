Antonio Thomas scored a season-high 20 points, including 11 of Kentucky Wesleyan’s last 14 points, to lead the Panthers to an 81-77 come-from-behind conference win over Tiffin on Thursday in Tiffin, Ohio.
Thomas, a junior guard in his first season at Wesleyan, connected on 5-of-6 shots from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 at the foul line. He also hauled in six rebounds and dished three assists as the Panthers (9-6, 4-4 in G-MAC) rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half.
“It really was a gutsy performance by Antonio,” said KWC coach Drew Cooper, noting that Thomas was called on for more contributions with reserve point guard Jamil Wilson out indefinitely. “I’m really, really happy for him.
“Antonio really stepped up, played 33 minutes — not just the 20 points, but he really gave us a presence in the huddles and even on the floor, the courage to put our foot on the gas and get out of here with the win.”
Tiffin (5-7, 1-4) jumped out to a 32-20 advantage with 4:12 left in the first half, but the Panthers regrouped to trim their deficit to 38-32 at intermission.
Trent Williams knocked down a pair of foul shots to give the Dragons a 58-51 advantage with 12:41 remaining, but a three-point play by Jordan Roland and five straight points by Thomas helped fuel a 10-3 Wesleyan run. Ben Sisson made two free throws that gave KWC a 61-60 lead with 10:07 to go.
However, the Dragons answered with another scoring burst — this time in the form of an 8-0 run that put Tiffin in front, 70-63, with five minutes left to play.
Thomas wasn’t deterred, though.
His 3-pointer at 3:42 capped off an 8-2 run that brought KWC to within a point, then followed it with two free throws to give his team the lead with 2:58 remaining.
Down the stretch, the Panthers held Tiffin to only 2-of-6 shooting — with Thomas converting all six of his free throws to keep the Dragons at bay.
“This was a good win,” Cooper said. “It’s a road win against a good Tiffin team that’s going to get a lot of wins against good teams for the rest of the season. I’m happy that we got this done tonight, I’m happy for Antonio that he emerged the way he did tonight. He deserves it.”
In addition to Thomas’s output, the Panthers also got 18 points and five rebounds from Roland; a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for Jomel Boyd; 15 points and eight boards from Wyatt Battaile; and 11 points with nine rebounds from Sisson.
KWC shot 47.4% from the floor, including 6-of-18 from 3-point range (33.3%), and made 21-of-24 foul shots (87.5%) with 17 turnovers. The Panthers also claimed a 44-24 rebounding advantage.
Tiffin’s Luke Johnson finished with 18 points, and Williams scored 17 points as the Dragons shot 46.8% from the floor, 9-of-28 from beyond the arc (32.1%) and 10-of-14 at the foul line (71.4%).
The Panthers return to action Saturday when they travel to face Ashland.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 32 49 — 81
TIFFIN 38 39 — 77
Kentucky Wesleyan (81) — Thomas 20, Roland 18, Boyd 17, Battaile 15, Sisson 11.
Tiffin (77) — L. Johnson 18, Williams 17, T. Johnson 11, Walker 9, Munson 6, Lopez 5, Jordan 4, Taylor 4, Foreman 3.
