The Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team scored three goals in the second half Thursday night, and Carson Thomas finished with three assists as the Panthers captured a 4-1 win against district foe Owensboro at Deer Park Soccer Complex.
It wasn’t the first-half performance that DC coach Doug Sandifer wanted to see from his squad, which led 1-0 at intermission, but he was pleased to see the pace pick up after the break.
“The second half, right in the beginning, we came out with a little bit more energy, a little bit more enthusiasm, and got a couple of pretty quick ones,” he said.
“I was really more disappointed in our focus in the first half. I didn’t think we were really moving the ball, and just not a whole lot of movement off the ball — we were ball-watching — so it was very, very stagnant, so that’s probably why the score was what it was (at halftime).”
The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 in 9th District) got on the board when Eli Watkins scored from an assist by Thomas with 24:28 left in the first half — giving DC a one-goal lead at intermission.
In the first minute of the second half, Nate Dailey put away another assist by Thomas, followed five minutes later by Tanner Andersen’s goal on Thomas’s third assist of the contest.
“Our plan was to go right at them,” said Thomas, a senior midfielder. “When we got out on the field, I told my teammates, ‘Goal in the first five minutes.’ And we got two.”
Never giving up, Owensboro (1-3, 0-2) cut into the deficit on Peter Saang’s goal with 8:18 remaining.
“Going into this game, we knew we were the underdogs,” Red Devils coach Ryan Haley said of his youthful players. “The thing for us is, ‘Will our young guys fight? Will they rise to the occasion and fight?’ And I believe they did.
“If they bring this fight to the field every time we have a game, I think we’re going to have a very successful season with a very young group of kids.”
The Panthers closed the game’s scoring on a goal by Sean Higgs on an assist by Andersen with six minutes to go.
Sandifer credited Thomas for helping spark the team’s offense when it struggled.
“He’s controlling things for us in that holding mid position,” Sandifer said. “and really just kind of setting the attack in motion and keeping the ball moving.
“That’s what we need out of that position. Tonight, he was able to find some runs in behind him — which is unusual from that position — but that’s what the game allowed him to do tonight.”
For Thomas, it’s an enjoyable job distributing the ball to his talented group of teammates.
“It makes sharing the ball worth it,” he said, laughing. “Otherwise, it would be kind of hard to give up the ball, but it’s definitely exciting when you can give somebody else a goal to help your team, help your teammates, it’s a good feeling.”
Both teams return to action Saturday morning, as DC hosts Elizabethtown and OHS welcomes Glasgow.
