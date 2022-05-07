The Owensboro Thoroughbreds battled back from a double-digit deficit Friday night but eventually came up just short in a 126-124 TBL loss to the Kentucky Enforcers at the Sportscenter.
The Thoroughbreds (14-4) fell behind 93-75 with 4:18 left in the third quarter before chipping away at the lead. PJ Savoy, who scored a team-high 22 points for Owensboro, scored five points in the final 8.5 seconds of the third quarter to bring his team to within 99-88.
Jaiveon Eaves knocked down a 3 with 5:58 remaining, sparking a late 15-3 run for the Thoroughbreds. Montel James scored a layup on Darhius Nunn’s feed to put Owensboro ahead 122-121 with 31.4 seconds remaining.
A layup and two foul shots gave the Enforcers (8-9) a three-point advantage before Eaves scored a layup that trimmed the deficit to 125-124 with less than five seconds to go. Kentucky’s Troy Gibbs split a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left, leaving the door open for Owensboro.
Sam Kearns reeled in a 3/4-court pass between two defenders and got a shot up to the rim at the buzzer, but the ball took a bounce and didn’t fall.
Owensboro coach Mark Anderson said his team gave away too many opportunities on both ends of the floor.
“It goes back to the 23 turnovers,” Anderson said. “We had too many. I like the fact that we had 21 assists, but the thing is we can’t throw the ball away with some silly passes late there in the third quarter.
“But give credit to Kentucky, they didn’t fold. They had seven guys in double figures, we had six ourselves. We were right there, but I don’t think our defensive presence was good enough tonight. It came to down that.”
Cameron Mitchell led Kentucky with 21 points, while Dwight Cole and Brandon Neel finished with 18 points apiece. Da’rell Domineck and Kevin Mitchell added 16 points apiece, Gibbs tallied 13 points and four steals, and Chris Coffey produced 11 points with 13 rebounds.
The Enforcers made 55.1% of their shots from the floor, including 9-of-21 from 3-point range (42.9%), and converted 19-of-27 free throws (70.4%) with 19 turnovers.
“(We need) better effort on defense,” Anderson said. “Our defense wasn’t good enough.”
In addition to Savoy’s output, the Thoroughbreds also got 21 points and eight assists from Nunn, 19 points from Eaves and 18 points and 15 boards from James. Marshall Griffith posted 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Marty Hill chipped in 12 points.
Owensboro made 44.3% of its shots from the floor, 21-of-49 from beyond the arc (42.9%) and 17-of-20 at the foul line (85%). The Thoroughbreds claimed a 51-48 rebounding edge leading to a 28-18 advantage in second-chance scoring.
“We had our chances,” Anderson said. “It was just one of those games. We’ve got to bring it tomorrow night.”
The Thoroughbreds return to action Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Medora Timberjacks. Owensboro will be celebrating “Women’s Empowerment Night” with proceeds benefitting Girls, Inc.
KENTUCKY 31 36 32 27 — 126
OWENSBORO 33 28 27 36 — 124
Kentucky (126) — C. Mitchell 21, Cole 18, Neel 18, Domineck 16, K. Mitchell 16, Gibbs 13, Coffey 11, Briggs 7, Franklin 6.
Owensboro (124) — Savoy 22, Nunn 21, Eaves 19, James 18, Griffith 15, Kearns 12, Hays 9, Arellano 3, Hill 3, Hilson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.