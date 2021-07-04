Evan Milligan recorded a team-high 26 points and 15 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Owensboro Thoroughbreds fell, 129-128, in double overtime to the Indy Express in Game 3 of the TBL Midwest Division playoffs Saturday in Indianapolis.
Jaiveon Eaves added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Thoroughbreds (17-10), who forced a third contest in the best-of-three series with a victory Friday night.
Point guard Darhius Nunn added 23 points with 10 rebounds and five assists, and Meshack Lufile finished with 20 points and nine boards.
Chuck Ogbodo and Cameron Mitchell added 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Eaves and Nunn led the team with five steals apiece.
TJ Henderson scored a game-best 33 points for the Express (18-9), including the go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left in double overtime.
Josh Caldwell posted 24 points, and former Kentucky Wesleyan College standout Marcus Fillyaw recorded 19 points with 10 rebounds.
