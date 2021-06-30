The Owensboro Thoroughbreds battled until the final buzzer Tuesday night, but the hot-shooting Indy Express were too much to overcome in a 122-119 loss in Game 1 of The Basketball League’s Midwest Division first-round playoffs at the Sportscenter.
The best-of-three series now moves to Indianapolis for Game 2 on Friday and, if necessary, Game 3 on Saturday.
According to Thoroughbreds coach Mark Anderson, his team’s defense wasn’t up to par in the loss.
“Defensively, we have to shore up,” he said. “Three times, Indy went to the basket without anybody in the paint. That’s six points in a three-point game. All five games (against Indy), it comes down to one possession or two, and I can think of three defensive possessions right there.
“There are some positives out of this, even though it was a loss, but I think we need to look at our defense and see what we need to do to make adjustments.”
Joseph Retic II scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Express (17-8), who shot 53.5% from the floor, made 13-of-28 attempts from 3-point range (46.4%) and converted 17-of-29 free throws (58.6%). Indy also forced 20 turnovers that led to a 25-18 scoring edge off giveaways.
The Express led 28-26 at the first break and held a 66-62 edge at halftime before surging ahead for a 93-79 advantage — their largest lead of the game — with two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Thoroughbreds (16-9) had an answer, however, with Darhius Nunn’s conventional three-point play capping off a 23-8 run that put Owensboro ahead 102-101 with 7:25 remaining.
Indy built a 109-104 advantage on a Retic 3-pointer less than two minutes later, and former Kentucky Wesleyan College standout Marcus Fillyaw hit a 3 to give the Express an eight-point cushion with 3:35 to go. The Thoroughbreds trailed 119-111 after Indy sank a trio of free throws, but Evan Milligan’s rebound and putback pulled Owensboro within 119-113 with a little over a minute to play.
Not giving up yet, Nunn drilled a shot from deep to cut the deficit to five points, followed by a stretch where the Express made just 1-of-4 free throws — leaving the door open.
Milligan made another 3 with 1.7 seconds remaining, but Indy ran out the rest of the clock to preserve its three-point victory.
“Neither team is going to quit,” Anderson said. “Every timeout was ‘This isn’t over,’ and it’s not over. I don’t care what the lead was and how much time was left, if we hit a shot or two in that last 1:50, who knows? We were right there. We had our chances, and we’ve just got to do a better job defensively.”
Nunn led the Thoroughbreds with 25 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, while Milligan finished with 20 points and eight boards. Meshack Lufile scored 17 of his 18 points in the first half and grabbed eight rebounds, with Cameron Mitchell (16 points), Michael Davenport (11 points), Donavan Griffith (10 points) and Jaiveon Eaves (10 points) also scoring in double figures.
Owensboro shot 51.8% from the field, including a 9-of-26 mark from distance (34.6%), and made 22-of-31 free throws (71%). The Thoroughbreds finished with a 47-44 rebounding advantage, but Indy held the edge in points in the paint (58-50), second-chance scoring (22-18), fastbreak points (33-25) and bench production (47-44).
Fillyaw finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Express, Alan Arnett added 19 points, and TJ Henderson chipped in 12 points.
Now, with the series shifting to Indy, Anderson wants his players to keep the same never-give-up mentality.
“We have to go in with the objective of one game at a time,” he said. “Get it Friday, then try to win another one Saturday.”
INDY 28-38-27-29 — 122
OWENSBORO 26-36-25-32 — 119
Indy (122) — Retic 27, Campbell 23, Arnett 19, Fillyaw 19, Henderson 12, Tillman 9, Vaughn 8, Davis 2, Morgan 2, Serwatka 2.
Owensboro (119) — Nunn 25, Milligan 20, Lufile 18, Mitchell 16, Davenport 11, Griffith 10, Eaves 10, Ogbodo 9.
