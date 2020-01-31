The Owensboro Thoroughbreds fell behind early and couldn’t climb out of the hole in their TBL season opener Thursday night, falling, 120-83, to the visiting Indy Express at the Sportscenter.
The Thoroughbreds (0-1) were led by Corey Wilford’s 15 points. Zavier Turner added 14 points and six rebounds, while Robert Crawford and Davon Hayes chipped in 13 points apiece.
Owensboro fell behind 21-8 at the first-quarter break, then trailed 51-33 at intermission. The Express (1-0) extended their lead by outscoring the Thoroughbreds 69-50 in the second half.
Joe Retic paced Indy with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while John Hart and Troy Taylor posted 18 points each. Deonta Vaughn tallied 17 points, and Akolda Manyang finished with 14 points.
The Express shot 54% from the field and made 12-of-28 3-point attempts (42%). They also shot 16-of-21 from the foul stripe (76%) and claimed a 52-36 rebounding edge leading to an 18-4 edge in second-chance scoring. Indy also led in paint scoring (42-32), fastbreak points (10-4) and bench production (65-19).
Owensboro shot 42% from the field, including 8-of-26 from distance (28%), and made 9-of-12 free throws (75%).
The Thoroughbreds return to action for a home matchup against the Raleigh Firebirds at 2 p.m.
