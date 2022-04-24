Darhius Nunn scored 26 points and dished nine assists to lead five Thoroughbreds in double figures, and Owensboro captured a 114-108 TBL victory over the Kentucky Enforcers on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The victory was the eighth straight win for the Thoroughbreds, who improved to a league-best 12-2.
Owensboro went into halftime trailing 57-47 but clawed back in the third quarter, scoring 32 of the frame’s last 46 points to surge ahead for a 79-74 advantage.
“It was a little concerning with our lack of energy as a unit, all 12 of us, 14 of us counting the coaches,” Thoroughbreds head coach Mark Anderson said. “We don’t want to sit back and say, ‘Yeah, we know we’re No. 1,’ because teams aren’t just going to roll over for us.
“We have to play 48 minutes, and we didn’t until the end of the game. It’s a resilient group.”
Jaiveon Eaves finished with 22 points for the Thoroughbreds, while Montel James posted 17 points and 12 rebounds, PJ Savoy recorded 12 points, and Marshall Griffith added 11 points.
Even after trailing at halftime, Anderson said, the mood in the locker room remained upbeat.
“They said, ‘Coach, we got this, we’ll be fine,’ ” he said. “The thing is, at some point that will come back and get us, and that’s what we want to avoid. I told them, ‘I have confidence in you guys, and we’ll get them in the end, but right now we have to take care of some things defensively.’
“We had PJ in there, Marshall was in there, Alex Arellano did a super job. He came in and his post defense, I think, was the turning point for us in the quarter.”
The Thoroughbreds closed the third frame on a 9-0 run to secure a five-point advantage entering the fourth before pulling ahead for an 85-78 lead on Griffith’s double-clutch layup with 9:51 remaining.
The Enforcers (6-7) trimmed the deficit to 85-84 moments later but could never tie or take the lead. Jujuan Franklin’s 3-pointer brought Kentucky to within 107-106 with 1:11 remaining, but Eaves, Marty Hill and Sam Kearns each went 2-for-2 at the foul line down the stretch to seal the win.
For the game, Owensboro made 47.7% of its shots from the field, 11-of-28 from 3-point range (39.3%) and 21-of-26 free throws (80.8%) with 20 turnovers.
Former Thoroughbred Cameron Mitchell scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Enforcers, Da’rell Domineck posted 20 points, Dwight Cole had 15 points, and Franklin chipped in 12 points.
Kentucky shot 48.9% from the floor, 11-of-28 from beyond the arc (39.3%) and 9-of-14 at the foul line (64.3%) with 17 miscues.
The Thoroughbreds will return to action Friday for the first of three games in three days. They’ll play at Indiana on Friday, home against Lebanon on Saturday and at Kokomo on Sunday.
Moving forward, Anderson added, improving defensively will be a top priority.
“The offense is always going to be there, I have no worries about that,” he said. “We just have to be better in our halfcourt defense. It’ll come, and we’ve shown glimpses of it, but we haven’t put together a full game of that yet.
KENTUCKY28 29 17 34 — 108
OWENSBORO27 20 32 35 — 114
Kentucky (108) — C. Mitchell 31, Domineck 20, Cole 15, Franklin 12, K. Mitchell 9, Briggs 9, Gibbs 9, Harris 3.
Owensboro (114) — Nunn 26, Eaves 22, James 17, Savoy 12, Griffith 11, Hill 9, Kearns 5, Arellano 4, Anderson 4, Hays 2, Hilson 2.
