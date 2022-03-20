After opening the 2022 TBL campaign with five consecutive road games, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds will host the Indiana All-Stars in their home opener at the Sportscenter on Sunday afternoon.
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
Festivities will begin at 1:45 p.m. with the Owensboro Boom Squad drumline performance outside, followed by a Cheer Zone pregame show at 2:15 p.m., entertainment throughout the afternoon and a postgame concert by country music artist Andy Brasher.
“It’s going to be huge. Hopefully, we can come out and play well,” coach Mark Anderson said with a laugh during WLME-FM 102.7’s Thoroughbred Thursday segment.
Owensboro opened the season with three consecutive wins — 126-119 over Toledo Glass City, 120-118 against the Detroit Hustle and 149-112 against the Kentucky Enforcers — before falling 108-107 to Lebanon on Friday.
Sunday’s contest will be the third game in three days for the Thoroughbreds — the only stretch of its kind this season.
“It’ll be interesting,” Anderson said. “This will show a lot of our team chemistry, also, just how well these guys bond and play together. I think we’ll fight through this and then come Monday, we’ll see where the dust settles.
“It’s an exciting weekend and it’s a chance for us to really open up a lead in the Lower Midwest division. Hopefully, we can get through this injury-free.”
Six players averaged double-figure scoring through the Thoroughbreds’ first three outings, led by 5-foot-8 point guard Darhius Nunn’s 23.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Jaiveon Eaves, a 6-2 guard and former Murray State standout, scored 20 points per game, followed by 6-4 forward Davon Hays (18.3 ppg), 6-4 forward and former Evansville standout Marty Hill (16.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-6 forward Montel James (15 ppg, 10 rpg) and 6-4 guard Patrick Savoy (12 ppg).
“When we put this team together, it was one of the things knowing that we had two to three guys that have played in the system before that would be a huge help,” Anderson said, “especially with the two wing guys, with Darhius and Jaiveon back — that gives us a lot of stability on the perimeter.
“It was just finding somebody inside, and boy, did we ever with Montel James.”
Though the Thoroughbreds might be playing on tired legs Sunday, Anderson pointed to his team’s high-level brand of basketball as a reason to come out and see the Thoroughbreds play.
“One of the things that is our separator is our speed and our quickness, just how fast we get up and down the court and spread the floor and can attack from call over,” Anderson said.
“You’re going to see disciplined basketball out of the Thoroughbreds. We’re going to come down, we’re going to play defense. We play both ends.
“That’s huge. It’s going to be an exciting game.”
