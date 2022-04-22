As part of the pre-game festivities before the Owensboro Thoroughbreds host the Indiana All-Americans on Friday at the Sportscenter, the team will host a high school all-star game featuring 3rd Region athletes. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., followed by the Thoroughbreds’ game at 7 p.m.
The contest will feature a North team that features athletes from Apollo, Cloverport, McLean County, Meade County, Ohio County and Owensboro and a South squad with players from Butler County, Grayson County and Muhlenberg County.
The North will be coached by Meade County girls basketball coach Dina Hackert, and the South will be led by McLean County boys basketball coach Darren Lynam.
There will also be a high school 3-point shootout at halftime of the Thoroughbreds game.
Saturday’s Thoroughbreds matchup against the Kentucky Enforcers, also slated for 7 p.m., will be “Disabilities Awareness Night” with proceeds benefitting Puzzle Pieces.
