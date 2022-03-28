Owensboro 6-2 in TBL
The Owensboro Thoroughbreds came out of the gate on a tear.
Owensboro has jumped out to a 6-2 record to start the 2022 TBL campaign — including Sunday’s 123-97 road victory against the Lebanon Leprechauns.
The first month of the season has been a whirlwind, but Thoroughbreds coaches have been happy with what they’ve seen so far.
“It’s been hectic in a good way from the time the draft took place in early February, and then training camp started two weeks after that,” Owensboro head coach Mark Anderson told Around The Basketball League’s Wendell Maxey. “We assembled a team that has great character. They put in the work not only when we practice but also on their own.
“Having Jaiveon Eaves and Darhius Nunn back, plus Davon Hays (who played here in 2020), makes assimilating the other eight players to what we want done on the court easier.”
Nunn, the Thoroughbreds’ point guard, averages a team-high 21.6 points and 6.1 assists. Owensboro, which thrives in transition and in the open court, also features five others who tally double-figure scoring each outing: Montel James (18.9 ppg, 11.4 rpg); Eaves (17.4 ppg); Hays (16.9 ppg); rookie forward Marty Hill (16.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and PJ Savoy (11 ppg).
James led the team Sunday against Lebanon, recording a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds. Hill added 24 points, Hays finished with 20 points, Nunn produced 18 points with nine assists, and Savoy chipped in 18 points.
Along with assistant coach Brad Zellner, Anderson has helped Owensboro quickly become one of the TBL Lower Midwest region’s top threats.
Despite going 1-2 during a three-games-in-three-days stretch last weekend, the Thoroughbreds remain on an upward trajectory following what’s now a two-game winning streak following wins over the Kokomo Bobcats and Leprechauns.
Anderson, also the franchise’s general manager, credits team market owner Chris Allison for laying the foundation for the team’s success.
“My experience in Owensboro has been great,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to assemble teams the way I think that can compete for a title. We had that last season, but a season-ending knee injury to Corey Wilford two weeks before the playoffs made it difficult to get there.
“This season, we have multiple players that can score, defend, play various positions and have the same goal in mind.”
With the team he’s assembled, much of the Thoroughbreds’ success has come as a result of Anderson trusting his players.
“I have become more open-minded when it comes to player input and willing to trust them based on their playing experiences and basketball IQ,” Anderson said of his evolution as a coach.
“Again, I give a lot of credit to Chris Allison for hiring me and allowing me to lead the Thoroughbreds and coach in The Basketball League.”
Owensboro will hit the road next weekend — April 2 at the Medora Timberjacks and April 3 at the Kentucky Enforcers — to end a stretch of nine road games in their first 10 matchups.
After that, however, the Thoroughbreds will play 11 of its final 14 games at the Sportscenter, beginning with an April 8 rematch against the Indiana All-Americans.
