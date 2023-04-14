Big second half lifts Owensboro to 94-82 win
It wasn’t the prettiest of first halves, but the Owensboro Thoroughbreds regrouped after intermission and pulled away for a 94-82 TBL victory over the Derby City Distillers Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
Asauhn Tatum-Dixon scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with five blocks for Owensboro (4-5), while Montel James posted 18 points and a game-best 20 rebounds with six blocks. The big-man duo led six Thoroughbreds in double figures.
“Those guys together, they’re unstoppable,” Owensboro head coach Mark Anderson said afterward. “It was really good, and I liked how everybody contributed when they were in there. It was good.”
However, it took some time for the Thoroughbreds to get going.
The Distillers (6-5) jumped out to an early 13-4 lead before Owensboro answered with a 9-4 run — capped off by Tatum-Dixon’s putback dunk that pulled his team to within two points at the end of the first quarter.
Neither team found much separation in the second quarter, with Derby City’s Christopher Williams drilling a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to put the Distillers up 36-35 at the break.
Derby City opened the third frame on an 8-0 tear to build a 44-37 advantage, but James answered with a hook shot in the lane that sparked a 10-0 run and put the Thoroughbreds back up 47-44.
“He’s just incredible,” Anderson said of James. “I call him Mr. Double-Double. You can book it that he’s going to have a double-double almost every game. Him having 20 boards was incredible.”
Seth McCoy, who made 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, knocked down a pair of shots from outside to bookend a 19-8 run — and his 3 with 0.2 seconds left in the quarter gave Owensboro a 71-60 edge.
The Thoroughbreds opened the fourth quarter on a 19-5 burst to take their largest lead of the game at 90-65 with 5:02 remaining.
“We started getting better movement on offense,” Anderson said. “At halftime, we really didn’t put anything up on the board. They self-analyzed themselves, and no one raised their voice. It was one of those things where it’s like, ‘Alright, we’re getting it.’ I think that’s huge in itself.”
However, Derby City didn’t wither. Instead, the Distillers outscored Owensboro 17-4 over the last 4:52 but couldn’t get any closer than the final margin.
“Our turnovers, we had 10 in the second half and I’d say four or five of those came in the last minute and a half, which is ridiculous,” Anderson added. “That’s what I told them in there: ‘You can’t let up on the throttle when you’ve got a team down like that.’ ”
LeMontray Harris also recorded 11 points and nine rebounds for the Thoroughbreds, Jason Holliday added 11 points, and Malik Jacobs chipped in 10 points with seven rebounds.
Owensboro shot 38.6% from the field, including 8-of-22 from long range (36.4%), and made 18-of-22 free throws (81.8%) with 23 turnovers. The Thoroughbreds won the battle of the boards (67-58) and led Derby City in second-chance points (15-13), fast-break production (19-13) and bench scoring (40-30).
Vance Hall had 23 points to lead the Distillers, while Khwan Fore added 16 points with 12 rebounds. Williams finished with 15 points, and Jacquess Hobbs chipped in 12 points.
Derby City shot 31.6% from the floor, 9-of-28 from beyond the arc (32.1%) and 13-of-21 at the foul line (61.9%) with 16 turnovers.
The Thoroughbreds will return to action Friday at the Cincinnati Warriors before returning home for a Saturday contest against the Kentucky Enforcers.
“We’ve got to go to Cincinnati tomorrow and then we’re back home Saturday night, so we’ve got an opportunity to come out on the other side of .500 here,” Anderson said.
DERBY CITY 17 19 24 22 — 82
OWENSBORO 15 20 36 23 — 94
Derby City (82) — Hall 23, Fore 16, Williams 15, Hobbs 12, Weaver 7, Murphy 5, Hill 3, Combs 1.
Owensboro (94) — Tatum-Dixon 19, James 18, McCoy 17, Harris 11, Holliday 11, Jacobs 10, Shuford 4, Wallace 4.
