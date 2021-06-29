The Owensboro Thoroughbreds will get their first-ever taste of The Basketball League playoffs Tuesday night when they host the Indy Express in a first-round playoff matchup.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Sportscenter.
Owensboro, which won seven straight games before falling 100-92 to Kokomo in its regular-season finale Sunday, enters the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the league’s Midwest division. The Thoroughbreds (16-8) will play the second-seeded Express (16-8) in a best-of-three series after Indy claimed the tiebreaker by winning three of four regular-season meetings. Game 2 will be Friday in Indianapolis with Game 3, if needed, on Saturday.
The Thoroughbreds’ confidence was sky-high following Monday’s practice.
“It went well,” said Owensboro coach Mark Anderson. “The thing is Mondays are usually our day off, so it was a little different today. We did our walk-through and get up some shots. Guys are focused on doing what they need to be doing, so it was good.
“They were in good spirits the whole way home (from Kokomo) last night. I think part of it was it was the last regular-season game and the fact that we’ve been playing so well. It’s like, ‘Now, we can get ready for the playoffs.’ ”
Owensboro rookie point guard Darhius Nunn can’t wait to get started.
“We’re very excited,” said Nunn, who scores 14.7 points per game and is third in the league with seven assists per outing. “This is my first year playing in the pros, coming from college.
“After having the NCAA Tournament canceled last year due to COVID, I’m excited just to finally play postseason ball and ready to play with my teammates. I think we’re ready.”
Heading into the playoffs, the Thoroughbreds are averaging 112.5 points per game on 50.6% shooting from the field, 76.4% from the free-throw line and 36.7% from the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, Indy posts averages of 114.7 points per contest with 51% shooting from the field, 75.1% at the charity stripe and 39.4% from beyond the arc.
Owensboro captured the last meeting — a 106-94 road victory on June 18 — but Indy won the previous three contests, 118-111, 111-102 and 112-102.
“Everything is almost exactly even,” Anderson said of the matchup stats. “It should be a good game, but we can’t go through periods where we go six or seven trips in a row without scoring. They’re too good of a team for us to get away with doing that. And we can’t turn the ball over.”
According to Thoroughbreds swingman Cameron Mitchell, who spent the last six games with Owensboro and averages 13.8 points per game, the team’s success starts with limiting Indy’s opportunities.
“Defense,” he said. “Us sticking together when things get a little rattled and adversity steps our way. It’s about us staying together and playing defense.
“We had a good little stretch and a run at the end of the regular season. Going into the playoffs, I think we’re ready.”
Nunn agreed.
“One through 10 can all score,” he said of the Express. “You can’t really overlook anybody. Everybody can shoot, so you’ve got to be ready for everything. They don’t really have just one player, which makes them dangerous because you can’t focus on just one player.”
Even with a playoff game looming, the Thoroughbreds still hosted their free weekly kids’ basketball clinic Monday night at First Baptist Church.
The players have enjoyed getting to know Owensboro, Anderson said, and he hopes that connection to fans will lead to a big crowd Tuesday.
“Each game, the crowds have been growing,” he said. “We’ve established that hey, we’re here, we’re going to be in the community.
“The thing is, we’ve got to get Game 1 because it’s here. We have to get Game 1, then go up there and try to steal one of the two games and see what happens.”
General admission for Tuesday’s game is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. More information is available at OwensboroTickets.com.
