Training camp for the 2022 TBL season doesn’t begin until February, but the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are already hard at work this offseason.
Thoroughbreds officials attended TBL tryouts in Columbus, Ohio, last week, with more scheduled next weekend in Indianapolis and another tryout in Owensboro set for January.
It’s all part of the offseason process for teams as they search for hidden gems around the country.
“We’ve invited four players from Columbus to training camp, and those four stood out,” Thoroughbreds coach Mark Anderson said Saturday. “We had 18 players there, which may seem like a small combine, but we went for three hours and we were more able to see what the players can do.
“Basically, we make it like an extended practice and do some of the same drills we’ll do during the season. That way, I can see how guys fit into our schemes.”
The response is always the same from players trying to find their way into roster spots.
“They’re always upbeat,” Anderson said. “You never like to tell somebody, ‘No, you’re not good enough,’ but at this level, you have to. It’s like when you’re recruiting, you look for the people that fit the best.
“One thing I tell them right away is ‘You have to be a community-minded person.’ That’s just something we have to do. To the credit of last year’s team, those guys were really good about getting out into the community.”
With TBL teams only awarding one-year contracts at a time, there’s no guarantee that the same players will return the following season. Anderson expects several Thoroughbreds to come back, but there aren’t any assurances until training camp begins.
After all, the TBL offseason is when players often look to fill their time with other opportunities — around the country and worldwide.
“That’s the rub,” Anderson said, laughing. “Last week, Evan Milligan posted a picture from the country of Georgia. He got a contract to play over there. Darhius Nunn is still in the tryout process with the Globetrotters. Jaiveon Eaves sounded positive like he was coming back.
“Donavan Griffith, Mike Davenport — I’m sure those guys will be back to training camp to see where they stand.”
Thoroughbreds coaches plan to bring around 18 players to training camp, and they’ll whittle that number down to 10 for the season.
“Nothing is guaranteed to players from last year,” Anderson said. “They have to go through training camp also and earn a spot. Last year’s was very competitive.”
And, Anderson added, it’s not uncommon to see a training camp invitee later in the season. When players become unavailable throughout the year due to injuries or other issues, those from training camp move up the priority list since they’re the most familiar with team culture.
“Several players, we told them our paths may cross again down the line, and they did,” he said. “The day you release somebody is never fun for either party, so you always want to make sure you leave on a positive note.
“It’s exciting. We set the standard for what we wanted to do in Owensboro last year. We’ve got to keep on building off of that.”
