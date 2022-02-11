The Owensboro Thoroughbreds added a pair of rookies to its roster for the 2022 campaign by selecting guards Marty Hill and TaJuan Johnson in the TBL draft this week.
Hill, a former standout at the University of Evansville, was taken seventh overall. Though the Thoroughbreds had several options at that position, third-year coach Mark Anderson said, Owensboro ultimately selected the 6-foot-5 for both his on-court ability and his previous playing experience.
“We like his length,” Anderson said. “We like what he does out on the court. The fact that he has a year of overseas experience also played into it and playing in the Missouri Valley (Conference). That went into our decision.
“It was a tough one, because we had earmarked two to three guys that were still available that we could have easily gone with, but we felt that what Marty brings with his experience and playing, that it was going to be a good fit for us.”
Hill, who spent 2019-20 playing in Slovakia, averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game over 20 contests for BK Levicki.
Before turning professional, Hill started all 32 games of his senior season for Evansville and finished second on the team with 11.5 points per outing. He also grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game and shot 45.1% from the field, including a team-best 41.7% from 3-point range.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native scored a career-best 24 points for the Purple Aces in an 82-77 win over Drake, knocking down 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc in the process.
Having a player from nearby Evansville on the roster, Anderson added, also creates another connection between the Thoroughbreds and the community.
“He’s close to the area, and he knew a little bit about Owensboro when we talked,” Anderson said. “It’s a name recognition.”
In the second round of the TBL draft, Owensboro selected Johnson, a 6-3 guard out of Central Baptist College, where he averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 21 games.
Before that, the Maywood, Illinois, native posted 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17 games at William Penn University in Iowa. As a sophomore in 2017-18, Johnson was named an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American after averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 29 contests at Georgia Highlands College.
The Thoroughbreds are scheduled to open the regular season March 5 at Toledo Glass City in Ohio. They’ll open the year with five consecutive road contests before their home opener against the Indy All-Americans on March 20.
