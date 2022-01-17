The Owensboro Thoroughbreds are narrowing down the search for offseason additions.
With less than two months remaining until the start of the 2022 TBL season, the Thoroughbreds spent Saturday morning hosting tryouts for hopeful professional basketball players at the Owensboro Sportscenter. It was the team’s final tryout until training camp begins in February.
“We’ll look to bring in around 16 or 17 players, and we’ll whittle it down to 10 or 11,” Owensboro head coach Mark Anderson said. “The first weekend in March, we’ll go to Toledo to open it up against the new Glass City team. It’s going to be interesting. It could be somewhat of a rebuild this year, but we’re looking for guys that have what it takes — not just on the court, but off the court as well.”
Thirteen players were on hand Saturday morning. Some, Anderson and Thoroughbreds assistant coach Brad Zellner had seen before. Others were newcomers. To gauge their skill level, Anderson and Zellner watched as the prospects ran through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games for almost three hours.
“You tend to look for players that are coachable,” said Anderson, noting that basketball IQ, footwork and shooting ability are also big factors in the scouting process. “Even at this level, you need guys that are coachable, and you then can mold your system to them and what their style’s like. Every year, there are a lot of times where the set plays we use one year, we can’t do it with the next group because it’s a different core, different abilities.
“It’s easier for me to adjust to them a lot of times than vice versa. But then you also need guys that are versatile and can adjust. You have to be able to think on your feet, be quick, react, and be able to absorb a lot of information.”
And, Zellner added, just because a player doesn’t make the team early doesn’t mean there won’t be more opportunities down the road. Last year, the Thoroughbreds called up three players from training camp that originally weren’t selected to the squad.
“We’ve lost six or seven guys overseas, so we’re looking to reload,” he said, noting particular points of interest are the back-up point guard and forward positions. “We’re looking for guys that want to compete and work hard and win championships. Not everybody here was, but there were a few — there will be some invites.”
“In all sports, everything’s about building relationships. Some of these guys have come to a few tryouts, so we’ve gotten to know them over the past few months. It’s neat to see guys — last year, I got to coach Cam Mitchell, who I coached in college, so that was cool. That kind of stuff is special. and then if they start here and go off to sign overseas or in the G League, it’s just awesome to see.”
Both coaches acknowledged how excited they are to get the season underway.
“I can’t wait,” Zellner said. “Every day, I wake up thinking, ‘What can I mentally do to prepare for the season or tweaks we can make?’ I’m so excited. Watching everybody else play — watching the NBA, watching college, watching high school — I’m jealous of them right now. I want to get out there.”
Even more special, Anderson noted, is continuing to build on the foundation the Thoroughbreds have been laying in Owensboro. Recently, owner Chris Allison donated $5,000 to a number of local charities, stemming from last season’s ticket sales and success.
“The logo’s on the floor and the building now, and that’s another thing that shows we’re here,” Anderson said “The Sportscenter and community have faith in us, and we have faith in them. We’re looking forward to getting back and going.”
