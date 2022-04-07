The Owensboro Thoroughbreds have been road warriors in the early portion of the 2022 TBL season.
Despite playing just one of their first 10 contests in Owensboro, the Thoroughbreds will enter this weekend’s back-to-back with an 8-2 record as they sit atop the Lower Midwest division standings. They’ll host the Indiana All-Americans on Friday at the Sportscenter, followed by a matchup against Flint United on Saturday. Both contests will tip off at 7 p.m.
“We’re determined,” Thoroughbreds head coach Mark Anderson said Wednesday. “We don’t give up. I think we’ve been down in almost every game but one, maybe two, and sometimes double-digit deficits, and we come back. We just keep persevering. There’s never any panic mode.”
Anderson credited several of the team’s players with overseas experience — Darhius Nunn, Jaiveon Eaves, Davon Hays and Marty Hill, for example — for keeping the squad focused even when things aren’t going their way.
Nunn, now in his second year with Owensboro, scores a team-best 21.9 points, dishes 5.8 assists, grabs 4.4 rebounds and swipes 1.8 steals per outing.
“I’m a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident,” he said, “especially with coaches giving me that trust and ability to let me do my thing on the court. It’s taken me to a whole ‘nother step this year.”
However, Nunn added, it’s the Thoroughbreds’ team balance that has helped more than anything.
Five other players are averaging double-digit scoring, including big man Montel James (18 ppg, 10.6 rpg); Hill (17 ppg), a rookie wing from the University of Evansville; Eaves (17 ppg), a former Murray State standout; Hays (16.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg), a traditional big man who’s recently been playing more minutes at power forward; and reserve wing PJ Savoy (10.7 ppg).
Even those further down the scoring list, like former Daviess County High School star Marshall Griffith (6.9 ppg) and reserves Sam Kearns (6.3 ppg) and Alex Arellano (4.8 ppg) have added quality contributions.
“Honestly, we got a lot of talent,” Nunn said. “For a lot of teams in the league, there’s two to three people to key on, but for us, it’s everybody. The whole starting five could have 25-plus, and the bench comes in and gives great minutes. I think that’s what makes us so dangerous, you really can’t focus on one person.”
Much of it, Anderson noted, comes from players accepting their roles within the team system.
“We’re finally getting spacing a lot better on offense,” he said. “We’re not pounding the ball as much. Everybody’s moving the ball, but we’re also getting player movement and touches for everybody. That’s something we emphasize every day.
“On the defensive end, we’re helping each other. We’re buying in to stopping the guy that we’re assigned to. I think that’s huge.”
With spending so much time together on the road since the start of the season, Nunn said, the Thoroughbreds have had no choice but to quickly form team chemistry — which then carries over into on-court performances.
“Honestly, I think it helps us,” he said. “It forces us to be together, having that bond of always being on the road. I really think it’s helped us, and now being able to finish the season at home will only make us stronger for the playoffs.”
As a result of a road-heavy schedule to begin the year, Owensboro will play 11 of its final 14 games at the Sportscenter.
“It’s huge,” Nunn said. “In our first game this year, there was so much support. That was our third game in three days, so we were dead, but having that support — a lot of teams aren’t having that at home, so I think it definitely gives us our sixth man and gives us that extra boost.”
Anderson agreed.
“I think we can be right there in the Midwest when it comes to fan attendance,” he said. “What (team market owner) Chris Allison is putting together for pre-game, in-game, halftime, post-game, you’re not going to see a lot at the minor league level and what we’re trying to accomplish with fan engagement.
“Getting a home crowd like we saw in the first game here, and how that’s getting larger, that’ll help us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.