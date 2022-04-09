After a flurry of back-and-forth action in the closing minutes, Montel James tipped in the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Owensboro Thoroughbreds to a thrilling 103-102 TBL victory over the Indiana All-Americans in front of a rowdy crowd Friday night at the Sportscenter.
Owensboro (9-2) trailed by one point with four seconds remaining before point guard Darhius Nunn’s midrange jumper bounced off the back rim to PJ Savoy, whose putback attempt went long off the backboard. James, off-balanced and sandwiched between two Indiana defenders, swiped at the ball, redirecting it up onto the rim and through the net at the horn, sending the Thoroughbreds and their crowd into a frenzied celebration.
James finished with 22 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Thoroughbreds, who also got 22 points from former Daviess County High School star Marshall Griffith.
“Montel, I can’t say enough about him — 22 and 12, he was unbelievable,” said Owensboro head coach Mark Anderson. “Marshall Griffith, 22 points, unbelievable.
“Everybody contributed. You know what, everybody scored. Everybody did something for us tonight, and that’s what it’s about.”
The final moments came after the All-Americans (6-6) took a 101-97 lead on Trevon Bentley’s layup with 1:37 remaining. James made a pair of foul shots, and Bentley — who scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 20 rebounds — split two free throws for a 102-99 advantage.
Nunn drilled a midrange fadeaway with 29.1 seconds left to bring Owensboro to within one point, and Owensboro forced a miss at the other end to set the stage for James’s late heroics.
The Thoroughbreds, playing in only their second home contest of the season, jumped out of the gate early to build a 29-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Indiana responded in the second frame to pull within 47-43 at intermission.
Owensboro maintained an 80-76 lead through three quarters before the All-Americans’ 14-6 run established a 90-86 edge with 5:43 left to play. Indiana had an answer to seemingly every Thoroughbreds bucket, claiming a 99-95 lead on a Sean Sellers 3-pointer with 2:19 to go.
However, Anderson said, Owensboro’s confidence never wavered.
“There’s no quit,” he said. “I didn’t see anybody hanging their heads.
“Now, there were guys that were frustrated with how the game was being called. That’s the one thing that’s a disappointment — we go to the basket the same as other teams and we’re not getting the same calls. I don’t know what to do about that, but it was tough.”
Jaiveon Eaves added 18 points for Owensboro, while Nunn finished with 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. The Thoroughbreds shot 41% from the floor despite a 7-of-31 mark from 3-point distance (22.6%) and made 14-of-16 free throws (87.5%) with 18 turnovers. Owensboro lost the rebounding battle 66-57 and was outscored 25-15 in second-chance opportunities but countered it with a 27-18 edge in fastbreak scoring.
“I liked our uptempo,” Anderson added. “What I didn’t like was we were settling for 3-point shots when we were shooting only 23%. That was pretty consistent throughout the game. We’re typically in the high 30s, but then with this, it was just a struggle. That’s when we want to get paint touches, get in the lane and go.”
Savoy also grabbed nine boards for the Thoroughbreds, with Alex Arellano and Davon Hays reeling in six boards apiece.
Taishaun Johnson and Sellers finished with 17 points apiece for Indiana, while Isaac Edmondson posted 12 points and Kellen Dunham and Aaron Larson chipped in 11 points apiece. The All-Americans shot 39.4% from the floor, 6-of-25 from long distance (24%) and 22-of-31 at the foul line (71%) with 21 turnovers.
The Thoroughbreds are back in action Saturday when they host Flint United for a 7 p.m. tipoff — and Anderson feels good about his Lower Midwest division-leading team as it tries for a sixth consecutive victory.
“Everybody’s contributing, everybody’s doing their thing and everybody’s buying in,” he said. “That’s what it takes.”
