Owensboro Catholic bounced back from last week's City-County football loss at rival Owenbsoro with a convincing 54-14 victory over host South Spencer on Friday night in Reo, Indiana.
Drew Hartz threw touchdown passes to Jackson Staples, Dre Thruston and Reggie Mundy.
Thruston also scored on a 16-yard run, a 32-yard run, and an 80-yard kickoff return.
Mundy, meanwhile, scored on a 60-yard punt return.
Owensboro Catholic improved to 3-1 with the victory and will host winless Hopkins County Central (0-4) next Friday night at Steele Stadium.
The Rebels of South Spencer, coached by former Aces head coach John Edge, fell to 0-4 with the loss.
HANCOCK COUNTY36, EDMONSON COUNTY 27
The host Hornets won for the first time in four games this season by posting a nine-point victory over visiting Edmonson County at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Hancock County (1-3) gets back in action next Friday night with a visit to Barren County High School in Glasgow.
The Wildcats of Edmonson County (1-3), meanwhile, pay a visit to Metcalfe County in Edmonton.
