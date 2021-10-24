Only minutes after Nick Watson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Colson that tied the game with 1:01 remaining, the Tiffin duo connected again in overtime to lift the visiting Dragons to a 34-28 conference victory over Kentucky Wesleyan on Saturday at Steele Stadium.
Wesleyan (3-5, 1-3 in G-MAC) led 21-7 at intermission, but a pair of second-half TD throws from Watson tied the game at 21 with 14:11 left to play. KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide found wideout David Florence for a 22-yard score 10 minutes later, but the Dragons had an answer.
Taking the ball on a short field after a pair of KWC penalties on the kickoff, Watson directed a six-play, 60-yard drive capped off by his first scoring strike to Colson — sending the game to OT. Wesleyan took the first possession of the extra period, but Arrambide was intercepted on the TU 4-yard line. Two plays later, Watson’s 32-yard touchdown throw to Colson sealed the come-from-behind victory.
For the game, Watson completed 22-of-45 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns, but he was picked off three times by KWC’s Armand Childs, Zac Thornton and Kishawn Walker. Running back Darius Pinnix paced the Dragons’ ground attack with 125 rushing yards and one TD on 27 carries.
Tiffin (6-2, 3-1) finished with 470 yards of total offense.
Arrambide connected on 22-of-45 passing attempts for 248 yards and a pair of TDs with three interceptions, and Florence finished with 93 yards and a score on nine catches. Peyton Peters made three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, as well.
The Panthers tallied 357 yards of total offense.
KWC opened scoring on Ramond Jackson’s 26-yard fumble return for a TD late in the first quarter, and Peters’ 43-yard scoring reception from Arrambide put the Panthers up 14-0 early. Following Pinnix’s 2-yard TD run, Arrambide carried in a 2-yard score of his own to give Wesleyan a 21-7 advantage at halftime.
The Panthers return to action next week when they travel to take on Lake Erie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.