Tiffin was the better football team in its 59-6 conquest of Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday.
The problem KWC coach Craig Yeast had was his team not being fully focused.
"Tiffin is good. But when we come out and play with no energy and no effort, that makes them look 10 times better than what they actually are," Yeast said. "I take no credit away from them, they're a good football team, they played hard, they played harder than we did today, from beginning to the end."
KWC didn't have a sharp week of practice and that carried over to the field on Saturday.
"You've got to practice hard," Yeast said. "If you don't practice hard, oftentimes you come out and play the way you practice. Today was a perfect example of that. We didn't practice hard, didn't give great effort and that's the way we played today. It's a little disappointing, but we'll continue to work."
Tiffin went to 5-1, 3-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. KWC fell to 0-6 with the loss at Steele Stadium, 0-3 in the league.
The Panthers ran into a powerhouse offense that produced 554 yards and had the football nearly 10 minutes more than they did.
JaQuan Hardy and Kyle Brunson each ran for 92 yards and a touchdown apiece.
Tiffin quarterback Nick Watson was also major, hitting 16-of-25 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Watson had touchdown passes to Devin Butler for 28 yards and Stanley Jackson for 15 yards early in the first quarter. Spencer Moyer caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Watson and Devon Lynch had a 6-yard touchdown catch from Watson.
Kevin Hyde opened the second half for Tiffin with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which put the visitors up 42-0.
Tiffin also got an 11-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter from Khalid Crawford and a Joe Harakal 23-yard field goal.
The Panthers got some things done in the game. Moe Carter made two interceptions for the Panthers.
KWC managed just 121 yards in total offense. Mike McGee came in to throw for 64 yards.
Corey Johnson Jr., ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 9:24 left in the third quarter. Landon Newman ran seven times for 24 yards.
The Panthers host Ohio Dominican on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tiffin 59, KWC 6
TIFFIN21-14-14-10 _ 59
KWC0-0-6-0 _ 6
T-Butler 28 pass from Watson (Nickoli kick)
T-Jackson 15 pass from Watson (Nickoli kick)
T-Hardy 6 run (Nickoli kick)
T-Brunson 5 run (Nickoli kick)
T-Moyer 2 pass from Watson (Nickoli kick)
T-Hyde 95 kickoff return (Nickoli kick)
K-Johnson 5 run (kick failed)
T-Lynch 6 pass from Watson (Harakal kick)
T-Crawford 11 run (Harakal kick)
T-Harakal 23 field goal
