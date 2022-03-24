Hancock County scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to capture a 2-0 baseball victory over Owensboro on Wednesday night at Vastwood Park.
Ryan Jones recorded the lone RBI for the Hornets (1-2), which plated runs by Kaleb Keown and Andrew Boutcher.
Hancock County pitcher Brock Tindle earned the complete-game win after recording 10 strikeouts and allowing only two hits with two walks.
The Red Devils (2-2) got hits from Eli Hampton and Evan Hampton, as pitcher Connor Hallmark pitched five innings with one earned run, four strikeouts and four walks.
OWENSBORO 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 002 X — 2 2 1
WP-Tindle. LP-Hallmark.
